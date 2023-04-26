Update your will to include RSPCA Advertising Feature

Jennie Appleford and Tilly. Visit rspcainyourwill.org.au, email bequests@rspcawa.org.au or call 9209 9365. Picture supplied.

Jennie's pet is her family.

"I lost my husband and then my beloved cat a few years ago, and without my dog, Tilly, I don't know how I would have pushed through," Jennie said.

"On my worst days, Tilly was the only reason I would get out of bed. I don't know where I'd be without her."

For all the love animals have given Jennie, she is determined to leave them a better world through a gift in her will.

Did you know the RSPCA relies on gifts in wills for one-third of the funds needed to protect WA's most vulnerable animals? It's thanks to the kindness and generosity of animal lovers like Jennie that RSPCA WA can help thousands of animals across the state every year.

After remembering your family and loved ones, a gift in your will could help rescue and save animals from a life of torment and cruelty. Your love of animals will live on, helping their inspectors rescue desperate animals, or allowing their team of vets to nurse them back to health.

It is also an investment in ending animal cruelty for good, through RSPCA WA's important education and advocacy work.



Even one per cent of your estate will help leave animals a better world. It's a legacy you can be extremely proud of.

RSPCA WA is the state's only animal welfare charity with inspectors empowered to investigate and prosecute offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2002. Last financial year, their 11 inspectors covered 312,926 kilometres and investigated 6444 reports of cruelty.

"When I think about animal cruelty, I get frustrated. It breaks my heart to think of mistreated animals who don't know love," Jennie said.

"The gift in my will to RSPCA WA ensures animals in need will have a safe haven, and that brings me such comfort."

To find out more, please contact RSPCA to receive a free gift in will information pack. It also contains helpful tips on how you can plan for your pet's future should anything happen to you.

