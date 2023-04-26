My time at the Mandurah Mail is largely inconsequential in the grand scheme of its 32-year history, however the paper has had a profound impact on me and the course of my life.
My family moved to Halls Head when I was 13 and one of the very first things I remember doing in my unfamiliar surrounds was flicking through my 'new' local rag, scoping out the goss on what to do, what the local sports scene was like and deciding on which footy team I should support (I picked South Mandurah, naturally).
I can't say with any certainty that idly thumbing the pages of the Mail for the first time set me on a path towards a career as a newspaper reporter, however I have no doubt my weekly ritual of doing so played some part.
That act of getting the paper from the letterbox, bringing it in, womping one of my unfortunate passing siblings over the head with it, pressing it flat and finally sitting down at the kitchen bench to read its contents - usually from back to front! - came full circle last October.
After spending the better part of 16 years reporting throughout WA across various other newspaper mastheads I was fortunate enough to receive an opportunity to 'come home' and join the Mail.
As Daniela, Samantha and I write its final chapter before closing the pages for good, the Mail's impact on my life serves as a small reminder of the power your local press has, whether as a reader or one of the countless lives touched and helped over the course of the paper's life.
I hope against hope that a future generation of aspiring journalists aren't lost because of the Mail's absence from letterboxes, but as we switch off the lights and lock the office door that outlook isn't promising.
The saving grace, ironically, comes online. Please continue to read and support the Mandurah Mail in its online form under my colleague Samantha Ferguson.
Regular readers won't need me to tell them Samantha is a talented reporter and brilliant writer, but above that she is a naturally humble and empathetic human, as she has showcased throughout all she's done at the Mail.
Your stories are in good hands.
My time at the Mail might've short but it was fun and fulfilling. I think 13-year-old me would have been impressed.
