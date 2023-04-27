Few things rouse a community better than local sporting success, and the Mail and its photographers have been there to capture some of the best moments from some of our most talented sportspeople at a local, state, national and international level.
From its inception to its near demise and finally its historic first WAFL premiership, we've been there every step of the way with the Peel Thunder. The competition to name Mandurah's WAFL team ran in these very pages back in 1996.
From basketball to cricket, golf and cycling, soccer and beyond, we've been a voice for Mandurah sport for 32 years.
Here's just a snapshot of our sporting successes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.