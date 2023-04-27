Over the past 32 years, the Mail has covered the Peel region's news in its entirety.
Some of the events we've had to cover have been hard.
With the Peel community renowned for being close-knit, our journalists take it to heart when one or some of us are hurting.
We have followed cases where families have sought justice for their loved ones, searched for them, mourned for them.
At times, the result was not what we had hoped.
Other times, the community let out a collective sigh of relief when justice was served, or a loved one was found.
These are some of the cases that will stay with us forever - the stories we followed over years. The people we hope will be remembered.
Annette Deverell
In 2019, Mandurah Mail journalist Carla Hildebrandt began an investigative series into the cold case death of Annette Deverell, who disappeared from Mandurah's town centre in 1980.
Two years after Annette disappeared, her body was found in bushland.
Her friends and family were devastated, and after the investigation into Annette's death heralded no new leads, the case went cold.
In 2019, almost 40 years after Annette disappeared, WA Police began re-examining the case.
With the podcast and her investigative journalism, Hildebrandt brought Annette's voice and the voices of her loved ones to the centre after years of no answers.
As of 2023, Annette's case is still unsolved. The podcast Annette: Cold Case Unlocked can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Anyone with information about Annette's disappearance should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hayley Dodd
17-year-old Mandurah local Hayley Dodd disappeared from Badgingarra in WA's wheatbelt while walking to a friend's farm in 1999.
Upon hearing that she never arrived, her mother Margaret Dodd called triple zero and took a photo of her daughter down to Mandurah Police Station.
What followed was an agonising search for Hayley's remains, which to this day haven't been found.
In 2013, convicted rapist Francis John Wark became a person of interest in Hayley's disappearance.
He was originally convicted of killing the 17-year-old in 2018.
However, Margaret was shaken when a retrial was announced in 2020.
In 2021, Wark was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter before Perth Supreme Court.
In his sentencing remarks, Justice Stephen Hall found Wark had lured Hayley into his ute with an intention to sexually assault her and had attacked her when she tried to resist.
He handed down an unprecedented manslaughter sentence of 18 years - six years longer than the previous record manslaughter sentence in WA.
After an exhaustive process for the family and the case finally closing in the court system, there was still something the Dodd family didn't have.
Hayley's remains have never been found.
Margaret told the Mail in 2017 that she needed to bring her daughter home in order to have closure.
"It's knowing that she is not out there in the middle of nowhere," she said.
Margaret spent years fighting to change legislation in WA to ensure a killer wouldn't be eligible for parole until they disclosed the location of their victim's remains. This was finally implemented in 2018. Margaret has never given up hope for closure.
