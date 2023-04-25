Dawesville says 'enough is enough' after string of violent attacks on kangaroos

The Dawesville community has said enough is enough after a string of violent attacks on kangaroos.
Over the weekend, Dawesville resident Erin said she was at home when she heard what she thought was someone trying to break into her car.
When she ventured out at about 4am to investigate, she found something much worse.
"There was a group of three guys with a white SUV that were trying to hold down the legs of a kangaroo while they were just laying into it," Erin said.
"They were punching it, hitting it, attacking it with rocks, letting their dog attack it."
Horrified by the sight, Erin went over to the men to confront them, where she said they got "very aggressive" with her.
She went back inside to find her phone and call the police, but by the time she went back outside, she said the men had dragged the kangaroo to their car and taken off.
"I came back in and was pretty distraught for a while. I was feeling like I wasn't able to do anything - I definitely don't like being in a position where I'm not able to do anything."
After a few hours of ruminating over the early morning's events, Erin decided she couldn't just let it slide.
She took to the Dawesville Community Facebook page to share information about the attack, letting people know to keep an eye out - but the response was beyond what she expected.
"People started sending me information and reports - it's actually been happening for a while," she said.
"They have been sending me information of incidents all the way back to January of last year."
She began gathering evidence which she reported to the police and the RSPCA.
Meanwhile, the community began rallying around Erin.
"Everyone seems to have decided they've had enough now. They've gone too far. Once people started coming forward with stories about what's bene happening, they started getting more comfortable with sharing more detail."
Erin said Dawesville was not only a community that had cemented itself as strongly against animal cruelty, it was a community that catered to local wildlife.
"A massive part of why I moved to Dawesville in the first place was to be around the wildlife," she said.
"We're designing our front yard so they'll be able to forage in it... People in the area put out water bowls for them - everyone loves these kangaroos."
Erin said her hope was that the people responsible for these attacks were charged and prosecuted before the court.
An RSPCA WA spokesperson told the Mail the association was investigating.
"RSPCA WA is reviewing footage and speaking with witnesses. We are working closely with Mandurah Rangers and WA Police," the representative said.
They said the organisation was "deeply concerned" to hear about any instances of cruelty against vulnerable animals, but "especially where the abuse is intentional and deliberate".
"There's no excuse for it," the representative said.
RSPCA WA said the maximum penalty for an individual found guilty of animal cruelty under the Animal Welfare Act 2002 was a $50,000 fine or up to five years in prison.
Anyone with information about these attacks should call 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or make a report online.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
