What's on in Mandurah: Some toe tapping, hip shaking numbers

Maaraka Dabakarn
May 6
Maaraka Dabakarn are free monthly events for parents/carers with children seven years of age or under who are concerned about their development, or are pending an assessment. Attendees will meet a range of therapists who will provide families with hands-on activities and resources they can use and take-away to support children. The event is at Goodstart Early Learning Greenfields. Bookings for this event are essential and spots are limited. Book at www.trybooking.com/CHSWQ
Paint n Sip - Abstract
April 29
This Paint and Sip night at Catch 22 has been designed as an introduction into the colourful fun world of abstract art. Join as Hollie Jade guides you through her steps to creating two abstract paintings. Tickets available at www.holliejadestudios.com.
Robbie William Tribute
April 28
Hailing from the UK and set to rock Mandurah's Monkey Bar, Joe Boshell's Robbie Williams tribute show is the only Robbie Williams show you need to see. Let him entertain you, Mandurah. Tickets from $15 online.
Weed ID and Advice Workshop
May 12
The Peel Harvey Biosecurity Group welcomes back weed experts, Greg Keighery and Andrew Mitchell as hosts at the workshop at Bortolo Pavilion, Greenfields. Attendees are encouraged to bring along samples of plants for identification and discussion with previous workshops having over 150 samples brought in. Registrations at www.PHBG.org
Grease: The Musical
May 4-7
A local production by Stray Cats Theatre Company. Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox and pedal pushers. Bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You and You're the One That I Want. Tickets at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Plein Air Feature Artist
May
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre will welcome Tiffany Forster as its Plein Air Feature Artist for the month of May. Tiffany is an emerging pastel artist who enjoys the challenge of painting outdoors, and of painting water in particular, so the many and varied waterways of Mandurah feature heavily in her work.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.