Thank you for your stories

April 19, 1991 saw the first edition and print run of the Mandurah Mail hit the streets of our City that at that time was just 1 year old.
Since then, the Mandurah Mail has been an integral part of our evolution and development as a city and been a regular visitor into our homes.
I've lived in Mandurah since 1988 and I'm sure, like for many Mandurah citizens, the Mandurah Mail has always seemed to be there. For the last 22 of these 32 years, I've had the privilege of being the Member for Mandurah and every Thursday, the Mandurah Mail has hit the streets, covering the stories of the times.
The Mandurah Mail has been there and reported on, at times, momentous local history events. In the 1990's the paper covered the construction and opening of the Dawesville Cut, the crusade to Save the Creery Wetlands and the construction and opening of the Mandurah Ocean Marina and the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
I remember with fondness, when I was Deputy Mayor of Mandurah in the 1990's, the Editor of the Mandurah Mail Sally Cox and Jill Burgess, Editor of the Coastal Times, faithfully turning up to every Council Meeting and Council Committee Meeting to report on Mandurah Council shenanigans. Their friendly rivalry was admired but so too was their resilience at enduring what could be very long and very boring encounters.
The Mandurah Mail was there when a new century and millennium was heralded in in the year 2000 and when we welcomed the Sydney 2000 Olympic Flame when it was carried through our city in July 2000 by local Olympic Games Torch Bearers.
Throughout the first and second decades of the 2000's the Mandurah Mail reported on the challenges facing a growing city, celebrated our festivals and events and continued to support the growing population and local economy. For me personally a significant memory was when the Mandurah Mail and I rode the first train into Mandurah when the Labor Government opened the Mandurah to Perth Rail line on December 23, 2007.
But the Mandurah Mail has also, over the last three decades, reported the personal triumphs and tragedies of our people. We've celebrated great achievements by local individuals, groups and organisations and also mourned the passing of characters and contributors from our local community through the pages of the local newspaper.
It's been a chronicle of our lives and our local community. A recorder of our history and a reflection of our stories. It questions, probes and at times pricks our conscience about important issues and elements of our Australian way of life.
Sadly, the printed version of the the Mandurah Mail will be no more after this edition. I want to thank everyone who has been part of the Mandurah Mail family over the last 32 years. The editors, journalists, photographers, designers, advertisers, printers, letter writers and other contributors for being part of Mandurah's history and heritage. Thank you for your endeavours to write and capture our unique part of our Australian story.
