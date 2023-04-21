Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thank you for your stories

Updated April 26 2023 - 1:01pm, first published April 21 2023 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thank you for your stories
Thank you for your stories
Mandurah MP David Templeman in his days as a City of Mandurah Councilor.
Mandurah MP David Templeman in his days as a City of Mandurah Councilor.

April 19, 1991 saw the first edition and print run of the Mandurah Mail hit the streets of our City that at that time was just 1 year old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.