Cassie Power and her boyfriend James Norton spent a year turning their van, 'Shonky', into a home - a feat they accomplished entirely by themselves.
James learnt about plumbing and electrics and Cassie taught herself cabinet making and design - with their passion project coming together before their eyes.
"The plumbing was so hard," James said.
"In those three days - I've never heard so many colourful words come out of James' mouth," Cassie said, laughing.
But the hard work was all worth it, with Cassie, who grew up in Mandurah, and James becoming full-time digital nomads, travelling Australia in Shonky, and living out their dream of seeing beautiful sights every day.
"We can wholeheartedly say we made our home from scratch with no mortgage - and we've parked it in some of the most amazing places... and some dodgy places as well..."
Both Cassie and James were students at Murdoch University, finishing up their undergraduate degrees and contemplating their next steps when they decided to take the plunge.
"It wasn't until Christmas day after we finished our last assessments - both of us were sitting on a precipice," James said.
"It was definitely a torn decision in my life," Cassie said.
"Between studying acting, which is where I wanted to take my career - and travel... but I'd just fallen in love with travel."
Deciding they would opt to follow their hearts, they began the renovation process.
They decked out Shonky with a bed, living area, kitchen and shower fixings at the back.
James wired the van up and fitted the water supply and Cassie designed and built the van's storage.
Once they had finished, all that was left was to decorate it like a home, donning each shelf with knick knacks, adding cosy cushions, polaroids - and of course, a full spice rack for meals on the road.
Led by wanderlust
Travelling together wasn't a daunting prospect for Cassie and James.
They had already crossed that road - after meeting on the first day of university and forming a connection, they travelled together as friends across New Zealand in a van for 26 days.
The two eventually fell in love, and say that it was thanks in a big part to their mutual wanderlust.
"We started our relationship on the basis of travel and experiencing life to the fullest," Cassie said.
With their original travel plans abroad halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, James said they realised travel wasn't something they wanted to put off until they were older.
"I think the pandemic made us realise we take travel for granted - 'it's always going to be there, we will always have time..I'll work now and do it one day in this dreamy future'," he said.
While the cost of living and the housing crisis were certainly factors in their decision to make their van a home, the pair said a "yearning for travel and living an extraordinary life while working" was what inspired them most.
"We were fortunate enough to have my cousin lend us her 4WD to do the Gibb River Road," Cassie said.
"We spent only a week there, every single day we went to a new gorge, a new waterfall. There's no internet out there so it's just you and nature."
James and Cassie both said the Kimberley was a spiritual place, where they could feel the presence of the traditional landowners and elders past and present.
Cassie said Karijiny was another incredibly spiritual place.
Also off-grid, the couple hiked three gorges a day with spectacular scenery around every corner.
Cassie and James had only intended to stay in Exmouth for a few days, and ended up staying about a month.
"We call it a bubble - because you enter this other world," James said.
"Ningaloo Reef is one of the most beautiful stretches of ocean you've seen."
Cassie said the colourful coral was like "nothing she'd ever seen before", and that diving with sharks and turtles was a highlight of their trip.
As far as the nomadic life is concerned, it can be cost-effective, but finding a job with the flexibility to work on the road had been important for Cassie and James.
The pair work for a Peel-based paediatric disability service, RippleAbility, founded by Cassie's sister Monique.
They work remotely for the company, passionate about its impact and the difference it is making.
Cassie said sometimes life on the road looked like hiking gorges, other times it was finding a place to set up their computers for work - and they had created the perfect balance.
Cassie and James have also found ways to keep their water supply steady, only using the van's shower when they need it, opting to use shower facilities in towns along the way as much as possible.
They said the key to getting used to life on the road was to "become comfortable with being uncomfortable sometimes".
One of the trickier parts of the nomadic lifestyle was missing family, with both Cassie and James being extremely close to their families.
But travel runs in the blood, and both the Powers and the Nortons have lived somewhat nomadic lives themselves, and it makes their reunions in between travel even more special.
One of the couple's favourite parts of being on the road was meeting like-minded nomads.
There are the young nomads, like them, who have decided to defy expectations and hit the road.
Then there are the grey nomads - the older generation who are following their lifelong dreams in their retirement.
Many of these had become lifelong friends to Cassie and James throughout their travels.
"You meet a lot of fast friends on the road - you meet them for 20 minutes but you feel like you know everything about them," James said.
"There's someone for everyone - if you're like us, quirky and jumpy and excitable - or people who balance you out as well," Cassie said.
Cassie and James admitted they "aren't planners", but that they saw themselves finishing their lap of Australia.
They also hoped to one day do international travel.
"Asia in a Tuk Tuk, Japan in a van," Cassie said, laughing.
They said they hoped their story inspired others to get out and follow their dreams of seeing the world - and that the barriers to travel often weren't as high as they appeared.
To follow Cassie and James on their travels, visit their Instagram page: www.instagram.com/cassie.and.james.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.