What's on in Mandurah: The Waifs and country music on their way

Blues Brothers World Record Attempt
April 29
The Australian Blues Brothers are attempting to set a world record to have the most people dressed as a Blues Brother at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Alpha @ Elevation Church Mandurah
April 27
Alpha is a series of interactive sessions that explore life, faith and meaning. The sessions will explore the big issues of life and faith and unpack the basics of Christian belief, addressing questions like "Who is Jesus?", "Why and how do I pray?" and "How does God guide us?". You will have the opportunity to ask any questions you have about these topics in a safe and friendly setting. It is a 10 week course in Term 2 on Thursday evenings. A light dinner and dessert will be provided and it is free to attend. Contact: mandurahalpha@elevationchurch.com.au or 0401 508 533.
Mandurah Ukulele Festival
April 21-23
The Mandurah Ukulele Festival is a fundraising event for WA Mum's Cottage which will see a number of ukulele groups gather together to perform in different locations along the Eastern Foreshore. This is a free event, so why not grab some lunch, sit back, relax, enjoy the music and support a great cause.
Mandurah's Biggest Zumba Party
April 21
There's no party like a Zumba party. Invite your family and friends to Mandurah's Biggest Zumba Party at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre. The lights will go down low as participants dance to rhythms from around the world.
The Waifs on tour
September 3
The Waifs have announced an Australian tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album 'Up All Night'. Each show will see the band play the album in full and a sprinkling of fan favourites. They will be joined by special guests and great friends along the way who have each had their own impact on The Waifs' career over the years. To mark this occasion, they will release 'Up All Night' on vinyl for the first time with a limited signed edition available as part of a VIP ticket package. Tickets at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
2023 Mandurah (WA) Country Music Festival
October 28-29
Saddle up - dates have been announced for the 2nd Mandurah Country Music Festival. Country music, good vibes, camping chairs, food trucks, and affordable drinks. If this sounds like a virtuous time, then the Mandurah Country Music Festival is worth adding to your calendar this in 2023.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
