What's on in Mandurah: The Waifs and country music on their way

The Waifs have announced an Australian tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album 'Up All Night'. Each show will see the band play the album in full and a sprinkling of fan favourites. They will be joined by special guests and great friends along the way who have each had their own impact on The Waifs' career over the years. To mark this occasion, they will release 'Up All Night' on vinyl for the first time with a limited signed edition available as part of a VIP ticket package. Tickets at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.