Blue Bay residents 'heard' but council approves plans

Mayor Rhys Williams reassured Halls Head residents their concerns have been heard after City of Mandurah council adopted a slightly-amended version of the officer's report to redesign the car park and coastal shared path at Blue Bay.
About a dozen Blue Bay residents attended Tuesday night's meeting, with four giving deputations ahead of councillors' vote on the item, where they expressed disappointment that their concerns about hooning and anti-social behaviour in the area had not been addressed.
The residents requested the city introduce speed-calming measures on Halls Head Parade between Mary Street and Leighton Road, closure of car parks along Halls head Parade from 9pm-5am, and installing CCTV cameras at the car parks along Halls Head Parade.
These concerns were raised in three petitions to council in February and reiterated during the deputations, however the item agenda at Tuesday's meeting focused solely on changes to the design of the car park and coastal shared path.
