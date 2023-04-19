letters to the editor

Mandurah Mail
Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
April 19 2023
Please return phone calls

To the majority of small business owners in Mandurah that I have dealt with. I think your couldn't care less attitude to work and not returning calls over pricing is slowly coming to an end. Perhaps the phone call you should have returned could have paid dividends in the long run.

