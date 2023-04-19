letters to the editor

Now we are seeing where principals at our schools are not only being threatened by parents but worst of all students. Some allegedly have even been assaulted. It may be time to go back to the old days at our schools of having parents dropping off and picking up their children at the school gates or entrances. We may have to revert back to excluding parents from school grounds and enter by appointment only unless involved in voluntary work assisting children. We have to put trust and respect back into the hands of our educators.