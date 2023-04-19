letters to the editor

To the majority of small business owners in Mandurah that I have dealt with. I think your couldn't care less attitude to work and not returning calls over pricing is slowly coming to an end. Perhaps the phone call you should have returned could have paid dividends in the long run.
I was reading the article 'Alcoa moves to assure community' (Mail, Opinion, Apr 13).
I've worked for Alcoa at Huntly for 34 years and can say the Forest Alliance's claim Alcoa hasn't rehabilitated 28000 hectares of forest is incorrect.
I've spent a good deal of my time as a mine surveyor setting out areas to be rehabilitated so I know first hand Alcoa does a brilliant job and we are held accountable to high internal standards which have seem Alcoa win awards for these environmental achievements.
The Northern jarrah forest has been decimated by logging for 150 years and the forest cleared by Alcoa has been infected by Dieback introduced by the loggers.
The forest is arguably in a better shape after mining as the cap rock has been removed during the mining process, allowing the roots of the jarrahs to not sit in water saturated with Dieback spores.
In 60 years what contamination of the water supply has been as a result of mining activities?
When you see our police leaving what was once a very secure occupation with incentives for promotion, you have to ask why have the wheels fallen off and what is being done to fix it?
Now we are seeing where principals at our schools are not only being threatened by parents but worst of all students. Some allegedly have even been assaulted. It may be time to go back to the old days at our schools of having parents dropping off and picking up their children at the school gates or entrances. We may have to revert back to excluding parents from school grounds and enter by appointment only unless involved in voluntary work assisting children. We have to put trust and respect back into the hands of our educators.
Bad, bad news. Post COVID injection excess death rate in the UK hits 20.9 per cent, 28.7% for 'private home' deaths. These figures are catastrophic in their import.
God knows, in good old Oz, the "Land of the Compliant", the World Leaders in Vaccination Rates, we are way above that.
'The Sounds of Sirens', the macabre new hit song of our times.
Have something to share?
Next week is your last chance to have your letter printed in the Mandurah Mail when we roll out our final edition before moving to digital only.
Email your letter to editor@mandurahmail.com.au by Monday.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
