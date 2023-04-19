Church grounds camper fined for smashing cars, stealing food

A man who has been camping within the grounds of a Greenfields church has been resentenced after his most recent string of offending breached a community-based order he was sentenced to in late 2021.
Mandurah Magistrates court heard on Tuesday how Bradley James MacDonald had been linked to smashed windows on two cars after leaving blood in both while rummaging around, with DNA testing returning a positive match to him.
He faced court on two counts of criminal damage for smashing the car windows at Mandurah Forum on July 22 last year, as well as one charge of stealing from Coles Mandurah Forum on August 20.
The court heard how on July 22, MacDonald had been at the rooftop car park at Mandurah Forum where he smashed the rear passenger window of a white Hyundai Tuscon, as well as the rear passenger window and boot window of a black Volvo wagon.
Blood from a cut caused by smashing the windows was left in each car, which police Prosecutor Sergeant Patrick Prest said was matched to MacDonald via DNA analysis.
After turning himself in at Mandurah police station on August 1, MacDonald told police he did not remember committing the offences as he had taken a big hit of methylamphetamine that day.
The court also heard how on August 20, MacDonald left Coles Mandurah Forum with a shopping trolley full of groceries that he didn't pay for and which contained a large quantity of expensive meat products; the value of the groceries was found to be $646 upon being returned to the store.
MacDonald told police he had planned to tell his public trustee how much he needed for the groceries and intended to go back and pay.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to all three charges, plus one minor drugs-related charge.
The new offences placed MacDonald in breach of a community-based order for which he had been sentenced in December 2021 after pleading guilty to using a lost bank card he found to make alcohol and cigarette purchases that saw him charged with gains benefit by fraud.
Defence lawyer Damon Brash told the court MacDonald had taken steps to turn his life around recently, having been helped by the pastor of the church whose grounds he was staying on.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins fined MacDonald $900 for the stealing and drugs charges, however she resentenced him to a one-year intensive supervision order with programs for the five gains benefit by fraud charges, plus the two criminal damage charges.
She also warned MacDonald he had reached the "last sentencing resort before prison" was an option, and ordered he pay court costs of $535.80.
