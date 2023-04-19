Mandurah Mail
Bradley James MacDonald, 38, linked to smashed windows after leaving blood in cars with DNA testing returning a positive match to him

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 10:30am
Church grounds camper fined for smashing cars, stealing food

A man who has been camping within the grounds of a Greenfields church has been resentenced after his most recent string of offending breached a community-based order he was sentenced to in late 2021.

