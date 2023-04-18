Mandurah Mail
Ryan Gilbert sentenced to community-based order with programs and supervision for one year

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:58pm, first published April 18 2023 - 9:00pm
Peel man ignores 72-hour police order to stay away from his partner: Court
A Waroona man who ignored a 72-hour police order to stay away from his partner and their home will carry out community service work as part of his sentence.

