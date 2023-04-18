Peel man ignores 72-hour police order to stay away from his partner: Court

A Waroona man who ignored a 72-hour police order to stay away from his partner and their home will carry out community service work as part of his sentence.
Ryan Gilbert, 36, appeared in Mandurah Magistrates court on Tuesday via video link from Casuarina Prison.
He had been held in remand for two weeks following his April 4 arrest for twice breaching the order which was placed on him by his partner.
The order prevented Gilbert from communicating with his partner, however on April 3, just a day after being subjected to the order, he returned to the pair's Waroona home, where the victim was watching television in the master bedroom with a friend.
The court heard Gilbert entered the home and announced he was "taking a shower", which he did before dressing, gathering some belongings and leaving.
The following day, April 4, the victim was warned by a neighbour that Gilbert was parked nearby in the street.
Ten minutes later Gilbert attempted to enter the property, jumping a fence and verbally abusing the victim over the death of his dog; he left before police arrived, however was apprehended later that day.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay said Gilbert and his partner had argued over his dog, which was put down while he was away and without his knowledge, and also over his drug use, which his partner did not approve of.
Ms Hay also told the court Gilbert had breached a restraining order against the same partner in February, however that order had since been withdrawn, so he did not pose a violent threat.
She submitted to Magistrate Leanne Atkins that Gilbert be sentenced to a community-based order with supervision and program requirements so he could seek help with his substance abuse.
"He is not a threat as the restraining order has been dropped and these two weeks in custody have had a very salient effect on him; he certainly doesn't want to return to a prison environment," Ms Hay said.
Ms Atkins imposed a 12-month community-based order with program and supervision requirements and also ordered Gilbert undertake 40-hours of community service work.
"Do not fool yourself into thinking prison isn't an option for you in future because it is," she warned him.
