Growing up as a "gamer and techy kid", it was no surprise that Ross Halford eventually found a career in IT.
It also didn't come as a surprise when Ross decided to take his love for 3D printers, gaming and design and turn it into a business.
With imagination quite literally the only thing standing between a person and their dream costume, prop, toy or container, Ross said Extruded Designs AU was helping to bridge the gap.
"I've got a set of horns I'm printing on the printer at the moment for a cosplay enthusiast up in Perth," Ross said.
"You can either design the component yourself or find somewhere that has already designed the component and is selling the commercial licence. Then I can put the files through the programs we use."
As an avid Dungeons & Dragons player, Ross said he enjoyed printing out pre-designed characters and had even been painting a few himself.
"If it's a piece printed for a client I won't paint it - in tabletop gaming one of the joys the clients get is painting it and making it their own," he said.
"But I've painted a few - that's just me fiddling around at my desk with some paints while I had a YouTube tutorial going."
Ross said the gaming scene in Mandurah was continuing to grow, with businesses such as Game On Mandurah making it easy for both novices and newbies to find their community.
Also benefiting from his character printing are Ross' family, who have also set him a few challenges.
"My son was born in the wrong year - he's more like a kid of the '80s and '90s, he loves his old school cool stuff. He will come in every now and again and say 'I've found this Mario or Pokemon thing' - he has a collection of the original Pokemon and some little Luigi and Mario statues."
Ross has also designed and sourced functional things such as additions to power tools and holders which have helped to make the lives of his clients and friends easier.
"I've got stuff I've taken to work - bag holders I hang my backpack on, phone stands - a few of the guys have got that. I've just printed little useful things."
Extruded Designs AU only launched last year, but has been steadily bringing in unique and quirky jobs for Ross, and he said he looked forward to more original character designs, cosplay costumes and hardware hacks.
Ross takes orders through both his Instagram and Facebook accounts and his Etsy store, which can be found at www.etsy.com/au/shop/ExtrudedDesignsAU.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
