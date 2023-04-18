Mandurah boaties can trade in Old4New lifejackets

Mandurah boaties are encouraged to upgrade their old lifejackets to a modern self-inflating lifejacket with Royal Life Saving WA establishing a new pick-up location in Mandurah on Sutton Street.
Royal Life Saving WA's Old4New lifejacket upgrade program encourages boaters to make the move to a safer lifejacket through a trade-in scheme allowing people to surrender their old or damaged lifejacket for a new Crewsaver self-inflating, slim fitting version at a discounted price.
On average, there are five boating-related drowning deaths recorded each year in WA with 70 percent of people involved in these incidents not wearing a lifejacket at time.
It is hoped that by offering access to affordable modern lifejackets, boaters will be more likely to wear them while on the water to prevent drowning tragedies from occurring.
Jen Mickle, Health Promotion Coordinator at Royal Life Saving WA said too many boaters were not wearing lifejackets, which placed them at higher risk of drowning.
"Coroners repeatedly make findings about the desirability of recreational boaters wearing life jackets while on the water," she said.
"However, traditional lifejackets have been bulky and uncomfortable, making it an unpalatable prospect for the average fisherman to wear for long periods while out fishing for the day.
Technological advances mean that there are now better designed life jackets than there were in the past which are lighter and more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time than conventional foam lifejackets."
Old4New provides boaters the opportunity to upgrade their old or damaged lifejackets to new Crewsaver self-inflating, slim fitting jackets at a discounted price of $80.
The program was first launched in 2016 and since then has upgraded almost 3000 lifejackets, making boaters and fishers safer when out on WA waters.
Lifejackets can also be upgraded at Geographe Bay Yacht Club and Royal Life Saving WA's head office in Mt Claremont.
Upgrades are offered by appointment only. Contact Royal Life Saving WA on 9838 8200 or old4new@royallifesavingwa.com.au to book an appointment.
