Brittany Jade Boothman, 24, pleaded not guilty to three charges of intent to harm or do an act causing bodily harm, but has bail bid rejected

By Stuart Horton
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 4:00pm
The attack at Silver Sands Tavern on November 24 left three men with serious injuries. Picture Google
The woman accused of being at the centre of a brutal attack on three patrons outside a Mandurah pub has had her application for bail rejected despite her lawyer's attempt to downplay her role in the November incident that left three men seriously injured.

