The woman accused of being at the centre of a brutal attack on three patrons outside a Mandurah pub has had her application for bail rejected despite her lawyer's attempt to downplay her role in the November incident that left three men seriously injured.
Appearing in Mandurah Magistrates court via video link from Melaleuca Women's Prison on Tuesday morning, Brittany Jade Boothman entered not guilty pleas to three charges of intent to harm or do an act causing bodily harm stemming from the November 24 incident in which the men were attacked with a machete.
Ms Boothman, who again could be seen wiping away tears throughout her hearing, is alleged to have called Mr Fry and Mr Casson after being turned away from a private wake at the Silver Sands tavern at about 10.30pm, and of brandishing a paving brick over her head and throwing it at one of the victims.
However, in his submission for bail, defence lawyer John Hawkins attempted to shift total blame for the attack on co-accused Tyron Fry and Ryan William Casson, downplaying Ms Boothman's role saying she "didn't call in the cavalry" as claimed by the prosecution.
Mr Fry is accused of brandishing and using the machete, to which he pleaded guilty on March 10, while Mr Casson is accused of holding down one of the victims while he was struck with the machete, and had his application for bail rejected last month.
All three are charged with three counts of intent to harm or do an act causing bodily harm, however Mr Hawkins claimed Ms Boothman did not take part in the attack herself, nor was she the instigator.
He told the court Ms Boothman was herself the victim of an assault after entering the wake, and claimed Mr Casson's partner was the party who contacted Mr Fry and Mr Casson, which led to them attending the venue, and not Ms Boothman as claimed.
"[Ms Boothman] had no involvement with that offence apart from her presence... she was not armed at this stage and not part of the operation," Mr Hawkins said.
However, he later admitted Ms Boothman had kicked one of the victims while they were on the ground and that she retrieved a paving brick from the back of a parked ute before chasing one of the victims with it and then throwing it at him.
He also told the court Ms Boothman was in a "semi-conscious" state when brandishing the brick, having suffered a concussion after being "floored" during the melee.
Mr Hawkins asked Magistrate Leanne Atkins to impose reporting and supervision requirements on Ms Boothman if she granted bail, and added he did not believe she would interfere with witnesses and nor was she a risk to the community.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Patrick Prest said he feared Ms Boothman was a flight risk to avoid conviction, and that her prior employment at the Silver Sands Tavern meant there was a risk she could interfere with witnesses.
Sgt Prest also said the phone and text records from the time before the attack showed Ms Boothman had contacted Mr Fry, and that the "harrowing footage" and "serious escalation of violence in the evidence before court" showed she was a significant risk to the public if released.
Ms Atkins agreed and said she could "see no reason" why Ms Boothman had returned to the tavern that night other than to wait for Mr Fry and Mr Casson, and that no conditions could be put in place to satisfy granting bail.
Ms Boothman will be held in remand until a police committal hearing on June 27.
Her prior bid for freedom ended when her previous lawyer Paula Hudson withdrew a bail application during a December 19 hearing after being shown still images of her client holding the paver over her head.
