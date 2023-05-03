Meet one of Mandurah Police Station's newest recruits

When Morgan Randall was in primary school she took a quiz to see which career best matched her interests.
She loved all things science and mathematics, so when 'forensics' appeared in front of her, she looked into it and decided it would be perfect.
Unlike the common dreams of childhood: becoming a mermaid or a ladybug, this one stuck, and Morgan went on to study science heavily throughout high school.
Now, at just 22 years old, Morgan has two undergraduate qualifications in forensic biology and toxicology and genetics and molecular biology as well as a master's degree in forensic science.
She is also one of the newest probationary constables at Mandurah Police Station, which is the first step in following her childhood dreams.
"It's a bit weird because I was obviously so young when I decided," Morgan told the Mail, laughing.
She applied for the police academy while she was in the midst of her master's thesis.
You deal with both ends of the stick - some people don't want you there, and some can't thank you enough. The good jobs outweigh the bad jobs.- Morgan Randall
After passing everything first time around, she learned she would be working her probationary period at Mandurah station - which she said had so far been a rewarding and challenging job.
"There are some things that come as a shock and some things that come quite easily," she said.
She said each day was completely different, and that every job was unique and required handling in a different way.
Where the academy had been a controlled environment, being on the job taught her to expect the unexpected.
"Some jobs are so rewarding. You do save people's lives and separate scenarios that could evolve into something really bad..."
There were the odd occasions when, after a particularly hard day, Morgan said she would go straight to bed - but keeping her hobbies like theatre and dancing, and being surrounded by family and friends helped to combat the tough shifts.
"You deal with both ends of the stick - some people don't want you there, and some can't thank you enough. The good jobs outweigh the bad jobs," Morgan said.
As far as public perception of police officers goes, Morgan said it was important to treat people with kindness and understanding - and that oftentimes, simply being there to listen made the world of difference.
"I've had the experience where someone doesn't like police, you rock up and deal with it and listen, and they say 'thanks for listening, thanks for doing that'.
"Some people's opinions can be altered just by listening to them and having empathy."
She said while there were some times she was anxious heading out to jobs, it was more a "fear of the unknown", and her training taught her how to handle that anxiety.
"I don't go to many jobs I'm fearing... But sometimes after all the adrenaline you get home and you're just like... bedtime."
As for what's next, Morgan said working at the station and doing general duties was teaching her things she couldn't learn anywhere else, and she wanted to stay on for as long as she could.
"There are so many different fields within the police. I want to move into forensics eventually, possibly homicide and major crime - which way I get there is up to fate I guess."
She hasn't ruled out the possibility of finding and loving another field - and said she would eventually settle into whatever gave her the most purpose moving forward.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
