A full-game "grind" lies ahead of Peel Lightning when it faces fellow West Australian Netball League cellar dwellers Jets when the competition's two remaining win-less sides face off at Eaton Recreation Centre on Friday night.
Lightning coach Tracey Boreham expects the game will be won by the team who deals with the pressure across the full 60 minutes rather than during brief periods of brilliance.
The Lightning faces the trip south minus defensive lynch pin Megan Hooper and utility Alex McKinnon, with the pair's absence making an already difficult assignment more so, but Boreham is hopeful some of the club's younger players can step up despite their inexperience.
"It will be a really hard test of our depth in defence. We work around Megan and Belinda Lowe being our key players but it provides an opportunity for others," she said.
"Jess Killick and Mignon Du Plessis get a good chance to step up, and we've had Tori Ransom our under-20s captain training with the opens team for the past few weeks in anticipation of this period with those players being away.
"Tori's a big, strong, athletic player with a big presence who we are hoping will have an impact.
"Defensively is where you win and lose games if you don't get those combos right. Some of the players don't have a lot of experience but I'm positive they will step up."
The Lightning should be fresh for the game having not played since April 4, with the competition taking a weekend off last week because of the under-17 and under-19 national championships in Darwin, however Boreham is aware the opposition will also have benefited from the time off.
The pair are the only two teams in the competition yet to register a win, and the Lightning's only win in 2022 came against this opposition, so Boreham knows a good start is vital if the Lightning is to break its duck in 2023.
"Going forward it's about connecting with our shooters, sticking to our processes and getting the ball in to them fast and early so they can put shots up," she said,
"Once that ball's in the air we know what the result will be because we know how good our shooters are, we have to take advantage of our combinations and focus on our starts.
"It will be a full 60-minute grand between the teams, it won't be won in five minute periods. We'll only know who the winner is after 60."
Peel Lightning plays Jets at Eaton Recreation Centre from 8.15pm on Friday night.
