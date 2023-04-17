Mandurah Mail
Centrals defeated Pinjarra, Waroona defeated Rockingham Rams, Halls Head defeated Mandurah Mustangs

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:30pm
Winners are grinners: Centrals registered a 26-point win over Pinjarra in a round one grand final replay. Picture Centrals Football & Netball Club
Winners are grinners: Centrals registered a 26-point win over Pinjarra in a round one grand final replay. Picture Centrals Football & Netball Club

Centrals has exacted some revenge for last year's grand final loss to Pinjarra by kicking off the new Peel Football and Netball League season with a 26-point win over the Tigers, while wooden spooners Waroona scored an upset win.

Local News

