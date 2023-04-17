Centrals has exacted some revenge for last year's grand final loss to Pinjarra by kicking off the new Peel Football and Netball League season with a 26-point win over the Tigers, while wooden spooners Waroona scored an upset win.
Centrals travelled to Sir Ross McLarty Oval with memories no doubt still fresh of last year's 19-point loss to the Tigers in the showpiece event, but they put those to rest here with a rousing second-half performance to condemn the home side to a losing start to the new season.
Pinjarra had the better start and jumped out to a five-point quarter-time lead, however their inaccuracy prevented them from having an even bigger lead with their eight scoring shots yielding just three goals, the same number as Centrals who kicked with 100 percent accuracy in front of goal.
That would be more telling in the second term, as the away side began to wrest control of the contest kicking four goals and one behind to open up a seven-point half-time lead.
The sides exchanged blows in the third quarter, each kicking 2.2 as Centrals maintained their slender advantage, but they blew the game wide open in the last term booting five goals to two to notch up a first round win, 14.4 (88) to Pinjarra's 9.8 (62).
Zachary Hill led the way for Centrals with four majors, while Kallian Levitt booted three, Brett Hill two, and Luca Gangemi, Jason Hill, Jarrad Smith, Michael Somerville and Dylan Thomas each registering a major.
Lloyd Padwick kicked four for the Tigers, while Brandon Kazakoff and Tye Salter kicked two each, and Travis Durnin one.
At Waroona Oval, last year's wooden spooners put Rockingham Rams to the sword with a thumping 59-point win thanks to a lock-down defensive effort in the first half.
The Demons restricted the Rams to just four scoring shots across the first two quarters to lead by 34 points at the main break, and then heaped more misery on the visitors with a six goal to three second half to run out winners, 13.15 (93) to 5.4 (34).
Waroona's Charlie Bourke lead all goal kickers with three, while teammate Jayden Evans booted two and Jayden de Rosa, Rickardo Jetta, Courtney Lakay, Jared Martelli, Bailey Norris Jake Wilson and Chag Wrigley had one apiece.
For the Rams, Kynan Daniell kicked two and there were singles to Ethan Poole, Robert Rae and Luke Vaughan.
In the round's final game, Halls Head registered a 20-point win over Mandurah Mustangs at Merlin Street Reserve.
The two sides remained close throughout, with the home side leading by 14, 14 and 16 at the changes before running out winners 13.8 (86) to 9.12 (66).
Jeffrey Carter, Miles Costley, Matt Dean, Robert Falkstrom and Leroy Jetta each kicked two goals for Halls Head, while Jacksyn Gater, Tyler Gater and Jake Phillips kicked two each for Mustangs.
South Mandurah had the bye.
Round two sees Waroona host Halls Head on Saturday from 3pm at Waroona Oval, and Rockingham travels to Mundijong for a date with Centrals from 4pm at Mundijong Oval.
South Mandurah hosts Mandurah Mustangs on Anzac Day, with bouncedown at 3pm on Tuesday, April 25.
