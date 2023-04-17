Mandurah Mail
Mandurah City 2 (O'Brien 32', Griffiths 38') defeated by UWA Nedlands (Moore 47', 80') Wikheim 88')

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 9:00am
Mandurah City's Joe O'Brien continued his rich vein of goalscoring form, nabbing his seventh goal of the season in City's 3-2 loss to UWA Nedlands. Picture by Cat Bryant Photography
Mandurah City's jittery start to the 2023 State League season has continued following a controversial 3-2 defeat at UWA Nedlands after the Dolphins were forced to play for an hour with 10 men following Craig Barker's first-half dismissal.

