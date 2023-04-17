Mandurah City's jittery start to the 2023 State League season has continued following a controversial 3-2 defeat at UWA Nedlands after the Dolphins were forced to play for an hour with 10 men following Craig Barker's first-half dismissal.
City have now dropped both their away fixtures of the new season, first going down 3-1 at Murdoch University Melville and again on Saturday to UWA Nedlands despite heading into the final half-hour of the game with a 2-0 lead.
Two first half strikes - a 32nd minute goal to Joe O'Brien, his seventh of the campaign, and a 38th minute strike from Leigh Griffiths - had the Dolphins on the path to making it three wins from four starts, even though winger Barker received his marching orders for an apparent headbutt about 10 minutes from half time.
City took the lead after Barker forced a save from UWA keeper Jordan Pokler and the ball lobbed into the air, where O'Brien met it with his head to poke the ball home from about a yard out.
Just five minutes later, Barker was fouled on the edge of the UWA area and took exception to the tackle, getting to his feet quickly and headbutting the culprit, earning a straight red; Griffiths sent the resulting freekick just wide of the goal.
But the former Scotland international got his goal shortly after, running onto a long ball from defence and cleverly lobbing the ball over the onrushing Pokler and into an empty net to give the 10-men a 2-0 lead.
City's lead could have been greater, however they had a goal chalked off in the 13th minute when the ball fortuitously found the net following a corner that bounced in off O'Brien's thigh, however the referee spotted a foul in the build up.
In a proverbial game of two halves, the home team flipped the script in the second half, helped by an early Alfie Moore goal just two minutes after the restart.
City looked as if they might have weather the storm to hang on for a hard-earned away win, however with just 10 minutes remaining Moore struck those hopes away by scoring his second to level the scores.
City had every right to feel aggrieved however, after Moore made contact with keeper Alfie Brincat after the latter had appeared to catch the ball, but the referee allowed play to continue and the ball bounced off Moore's torso and into the goal.
City's hopes were then dashed with just two minutes left when Viktor Wikheim poked the ball goalwards with his left foot, taking a deflection off a City player before cannoning down off the crossbar.
The ball appeared to rebound back into play instead of across the line, however the referee blew his whistle and awarded a goal to give the home side the lead for the first time in dramatic, if not controversial, fashion.
UWA were forced to endure a heart-in-mouth moment when goal-scoring hero Moore received a second yellow card and was sent off in stoppage time, but there was to be no dramatic rescue job for City as they slumped to their second defeat of the season, a result that sees them drop to fifth on the league ladder.
Mandurah City's next match is an Australia Cup preliminary round 4 clash against Western Knights on Saturday, April 22 at Nash Field, Mosman Park.
Their next league game is a home tie against Subiaco at Peelwood Reserve on Saturday, April 29 with kickoff at 3pm.
