Woman fined after assaulting partner

A woman who "went too far" in retaliating against her partner has avoided having a conviction recorded against her despite pleading guilty and being fined for throwing a clothes rack at him.
Mandurah Magistrates court heard last Friday that the 47-year-old woman met the 44-year-old victim while they were working together at a mine near Tom Price, and the pair moved into shared accommodation onsite after starting a relationship.
The pair got into an argument on January 20 after the man agreed to take on a 3am shift, which interfered with the woman's sleep ahead of her own 4.30am shift start, and the argument escalated after the man started to record her on his phone.
The court heard the man told the woman he was going to show the video to all his friends and after he refused to delete the recording she picked up a clothes rack that was next to her and threw it towards him, hitting him on the the thigh and causing him pain.
Duty lawyer Clare Hay told the court the woman had been in a relationship with the man for about six months and in that time she claimed he had been controlling, manipulative and abusive.
Ms Hay said the woman had not intended to hit the man when she threw the clothes rack, however she accepted that it had hit him and caused him pain.
"The argument escalated when she told him she wanted to end their relationship and for him to move out, which is when he started to record her," Ms Hay said.
"She was distressed and tried to take the phone, then picked up the clothes rack and threw it.
"She claims to have been a victim of domestic violence herself and there appears to have been lots leading up to this incident and she's gone too far this time."
Ms Hay requested Magistrate Leanne Atkins deal with the incident by way of a fine and also made an application for a spent conviction order, as any offence could jeopardise the woman's employment.
Ms Atkins called the nature of the incident serious and stressed that victims of domestic violence could not take the law into their own hands and assault the other party because they were suffering.
She said assault would usually dictate a conviction be recorded, however she granted the spent conviction order because of the detrimental effect it could have on the woman's employment, plus the fact she had no previous record of any kind.
The woman was also fined $1500 and ordered to pay $264.30 in court costs.
