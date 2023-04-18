Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman fined for throwing clothes rack at partner after argument

Stuart Horton
By Stuart Horton
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman fined after assaulting partner
Woman fined after assaulting partner

A woman who "went too far" in retaliating against her partner has avoided having a conviction recorded against her despite pleading guilty and being fined for throwing a clothes rack at him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart Horton

Stuart Horton

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.