WA Mum's Cottage 'heaves sigh of relief' after garnering support to sign new lease

Thanks to the support of our local media, especially the Mandurah Mail when the news hit your online news, there was an immediate response with words of support and encouragement as well as financial support from people from all walks of life. With some weekly coffee groups offering to donate $2 each when they meet to others who commit to weekly donations individually and others who have deposited $500 or more to cover the 12 months. With such support the board confidently made the decision to sign the new lease with the rental increase and heave a sigh of relief.