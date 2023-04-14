WA Mum's Cottage 'heaves sigh of relief' after garnering support to sign new lease

WA Mum's Cottage has announced it has signed a new lease to continue its important work in the Peel region, with the community rallying around with support for the organisation after it faced a $110 per-week rent increase.
Organisation chair Kaye Seeber sent a letter to the Mail, citing incredible community and local media support for Mum's Cottage to be able to "confidently" sign the lease and move forward.
To the Editor,
Thank you so much for picking up on the news of our dilemma at WA Mums Cottage with the rental increase. These sudden increases are not uncommon in the community and do cause immense distress.
Thanks to the support of our local media, especially the Mandurah Mail when the news hit your online news, there was an immediate response with words of support and encouragement as well as financial support from people from all walks of life. With some weekly coffee groups offering to donate $2 each when they meet to others who commit to weekly donations individually and others who have deposited $500 or more to cover the 12 months. With such support the board confidently made the decision to sign the new lease with the rental increase and heave a sigh of relief.
We continue now to make strategic decisions about how, for the future, we can confidently go forward fulfilling the mission and vision of WA Mums Cottage in assisting women and children in distress.
Mandurah indeed has a very kind and generous community. Thank you everyone for your heartfelt response to the crisis.
Anyone who wishes to stay in touch by receiving our regular newsletter can make the request through the website or email wamumscottage@gmail.com
On another point; it is sad to hear that Mandurah Mail will close its printing operation. It has a great history in Mandurah of keeping the community informed of local happenings and has always been supportive of local charities.. It is a relief to know that we can still get the news from you online but there is nothing like the feel of a newspaper when reading it. I wish you and your staff every success in the next part of your journey.
Kaye Seeber
Chair
WA Mums Cottage
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
