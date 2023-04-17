Mandurah teen determined to walk again after beach accident

What started as a family day out at a Mandurah beach turned into a nightmare for the Davison family, after 15-year-old Thomas dove head first into the water, not knowing there was a sandbar ahead.
After the initial horror of his friends and family watching on and realising something wasn't right, they sprung into action, pulling him from the water and supporting his head.
Paramedics soon arrived and took Thomas straight to the hospital, where the family was given some shocking news.
Thomas' aunt Angela Napier told the Mail ambulance officers had told the family they had done well holding his head, and it was quick thinking that could've made the world of difference.
When Thomas came to, he was struggling to move parts of his body.
"They took him to Fiona Stanley Hospital where they did some scans and they came out to say he had fractured his C5 vertibrae. They could see in the scan that the vertibrae was leaning on his spinal cord - it hadn't severed it, but it was leaning," Angela said.
Knowing the severity of the situation if the spinal cord was to be severed, the team found a special mat to transport Thomas to Royal Perth Hospital, where a trauma team was ready and waiting for him.
The doctors were pleased with how the surgery went, but Thomas, known as "Thommo" - had a long journey ahead of him.
"The news to the family was pretty confronting to start," Angela said.
"They told us initially he was probably going to be quadraplegic. It was gut-wrenching."
Thomas was in a critical state for about 48 hours, and Angela said it took him a few days to speak.
Eventually, he was well enough to understand what was going on, and Angela said he took the news in his stride.
"When he found out they didn't know if he would ever walk again - he said 'it's okay if I don't - it is what it is'.
"He has honestly been so positive - that's Thomas, life is what it is and you take it as it comes."
Thomas soon started rehabilitation - where he was determined to make progress.
"He has OT in the morning and physio in the afternoons. It seems like he's slowly getting feeling back - a couple of his fingers were working," Angela said.
Two days before his father Matthew's birthday, Thomas realised he could slightly move his right foot and big toe - so to celebrate, he posted a video for his birthday of him doing just that.
Angela said Thomas' core strength, attributed to a fairly active lifestyle, had helped in his recovery, and that his rehabilitation team were amazed by his progress.
"He rides motorbikes, he's a big fisher - he plays for South Mandurah Football Club... he's a very fit young boy."
Thomas' footy teammates and fishing mates had taken turns visiting him, and Angela said the family had been overwhelmed by support from friends and members of the wider community.
She said the family had also wanted to raise awareness about the dangers of sandbars in the water causing injury, a phenomenon not widely known but also not uncommon.
"It's frightening how quick something can happen - just like that. He thought the water was deeper because where he was standing before the water was up to his waist."
The family started a Facebook page, called Thommo's Journey - where they post updates and any fundraising efforts.
A GoFundMe has also been created to help with medical costs associated with Thomas' rehabilitation. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/support-thomas-in-his-recovery.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.