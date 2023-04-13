Construction work on the redevelopment of Pinjarra's historic Exchange Hotel will begin next week after the Shire of Murray secured a contract with a company to undertake the $6.73 million works.
Devlyn Construction has been awarded the contract with work to begin on the site on Monday, April 17.
The company has a long history in Western Australia in the heritage and hospitality spaces and has specialised in commercial construction for more than 30 years, with recent projects including The Goose Beach Bar & Kitchen in Busselton, COAST in Port Beach, and the Allied Mills heritage refurbishment in North Fremantle.
Shire of Murray chief executive Dean Unsworth said the it was a detailed process to find the right developer but he was confident Devlyn Construction would help make the Exchange Hotel a regional destination pub again.
"We're thrilled we've attracted a builder keen to work on such an exciting project, and one who has the experience needed on a heritage scheme of this calibre," he said.
Devlyn Construction South West general manager Matthew Hall said the company was thrilled to be awarded the Exchange Hotel contract.
"We have extensive experience delivering projects right across Western Australia in both the hospitality and heritage sectors," he said.
"We are thrilled to be involved in the redevelopment of this iconic venue and will apply our relevant experience and knowledge to benefit this truly unique building."
The Shire of Murray recently held a community celebration event to mark the milestone where new operators Karl and Janine Bullers explained their vision for the updated hotel, and displayed conceptual plans for the new venue.
The redevelopment of the Exchange Hotel will create a regional icon and destination hospitality venue to be enjoyed by local people and to increase visitation to Pinjarra and the Murray Region.
The building, parts of which date back to 1866, will undergo its transformation over the next 12 months and will be open by Autumn 2024.
The new Exchange Hotel will be a contemporary and relaxed hospitality and beverage venue serving around 600 people and showcasing the best of the region's fresh produce.
There will be flexible indoor and outdoor spaces including a multi-purpose events space adaptable for private events, community events, conferences and weddings
Devlyn Construction will take possession of the site next Monday with work continuing all year.
Follow its progress by registering at exchangepinjarra.com.au.
