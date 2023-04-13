Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Devlyn Construction to carry out $6.73m works on historic Exchange Hotel in Pinjarra from next Monday

Updated April 13 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's concept of the new Exchange Hotel works. Picture supplied
Artist's concept of the new Exchange Hotel works. Picture supplied

Construction work on the redevelopment of Pinjarra's historic Exchange Hotel will begin next week after the Shire of Murray secured a contract with a company to undertake the $6.73 million works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.