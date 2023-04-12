House of the Week | Peaceful resort lifestyle

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning residence is perfectly positioned on the ocean side of Dawesville. An exquisite private property that boasts unique charm and has been cleverly designed to create an ultimate blend of indoor and outdoor living. Architecturally designed and generously proportioned, this rear battle-axe property in Melros offers it all. Tucked away in a quiet street, accommodation is complete with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an open plan living area, an amazing enclosed decked area, a garage and workshop, a lovely tropical garden walking path to an outdoor sitting area and a genius dual gate system.
The super-sized decked entertaining area boasts a split system, wall mounted TV, range-hood, stunning bi-fold doors that line the length of the lounge with a security screen and doggy door, and the roof has been lined with anticon and a clever combination of louvers and café blinds. The main bedroom has a large walk-in-robe, an ensuite with dual basins and showers, and a separate toilet. The two other spacious bedrooms both have deluxe walk-in-robes. The stylish kitchen offers a dishwasher, walk-in-pantry, electric cooktop and oven, rangehood, overhead cupboards, breakfast bar and double fridge space.
Other features of the home include a wall-mounted reverse cycle air-conditioning system in the main living area, and an extra outdoor trough for gardening.
