House of the Week | Peaceful resort lifestyle

This stunning residence is perfectly positioned on the ocean side of Dawesville. An exquisite private property that boasts unique charm and has been cleverly designed to create an ultimate blend of indoor and outdoor living. Architecturally designed and generously proportioned, this rear battle-axe property in Melros offers it all. Tucked away in a quiet street, accommodation is complete with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an open plan living area, an amazing enclosed decked area, a garage and workshop, a lovely tropical garden walking path to an outdoor sitting area and a genius dual gate system.

