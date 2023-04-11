MCC nabs top golf awards

The best golf facility in Perth is right on our doorstep according to the WA Golf Industry, after Mandurah Country Club claimed a pair of awards at its recent gala dinner at Crown Ballroom.
The club, which is located in Halls Head, received top billing in the Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year and the Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year categories, taking out both of the awards it was in the running for.
Mandurah Country Club president Ian Johnson said it was "so pleasing" to win both awards considering the strength and depth of clubs in Western Australia.
The Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year recognises a significant contribution to increasing the development of golf, whether through initiatives such as junior programs, indigenous programs, increasing female participation or general membership levels.
Mandurah Country Club took out the award ahead of prestigious contenders including Royal Fremantle, Cottesloe, Golf WA and Lake Karrinyup Country Club.
"To win the award is a great recognition for the club, and in particular Craig Tapp who runs the Golf Development Program in conjunction with the Mandurah Country Club," Johnson said.
In the Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year category, Mandurah Country Club bested Hartfield Golf Club, Links Kennedy Bay, Wanneroo Golf Club and Western Australian Golf Club, to add to its awards in the same category from 2017 and 2019.
"Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year is the ultimate accolade and recognition for a metropolitan golf club and is keenly sought after by those clubs," Johnson said.
