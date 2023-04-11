Mandurah Mail
MCC nabs top golf awards

Updated April 12 2023 - 11:33am, first published April 11 2023 - 6:26pm
Ian Johnson (Club President), Karen Johnson, Jo Tapp, Gary Colquhoun, Deb Colquhoun, Craig Tapp, Janet Stewart, Dean Stewart, Coralie Crowe, Marc Crowe.
The best golf facility in Perth is right on our doorstep according to the WA Golf Industry, after Mandurah Country Club claimed a pair of awards at its recent gala dinner at Crown Ballroom.

