Magic splits series in Bunbury

The Mandurah Magic women's team has made it two wins from two to kickstart their 2023 NBL1 West campaign after handing out a punishing 50-point spanking to the South West Slammers in Eaton last Thursday night.
The Magic racked up 24 first quarter points while restricting the home side to just seven, and things got even better in the second as they went on a 23-0 run to go into the half-time break up 55-13.
The Slammers won a low-scoring third quarter before the Magic hit the afterburners in the final term to run out 50-point victors, 89-39.
Sarah Toeaina led all scorers with 21 points while also pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds, with four of her Magic teammates also hitting double figures.
Things weren't so good for the Magic men's team, who were made to rue a slow start in their eight-point loss to the Slammers men, 81-73.
The Magic host their first home games of the season on Sunday when East Perth visit for an 11am women's tip-off and 1pm men's game.
