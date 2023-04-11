Mandurah Mail
Magic splits series in Bunbury

Updated April 12 2023 - 11:32am, first published April 11 2023 - 5:40pm
Mandurah Magic's Carly Boag (40) contests Javene Fitch. Picture NBL1 Media
The Mandurah Magic women's team has made it two wins from two to kickstart their 2023 NBL1 West campaign after handing out a punishing 50-point spanking to the South West Slammers in Eaton last Thursday night.

