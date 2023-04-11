Mandurah Mail
City back on winners list after late scare

Updated April 12 2023 - 11:32am, first published April 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Robbie Galvin and Craig Barker exchange a handshake following Mandurah City's 3-2 win over Fremantle City at Peelwood Reserve last Thursday night. Picture Riley Maring Photography/Mandurah City FC Facebook
Robbie Galvin and Craig Barker exchange a handshake following Mandurah City's 3-2 win over Fremantle City at Peelwood Reserve last Thursday night. Picture Riley Maring Photography/Mandurah City FC Facebook

There was no hangover for Mandurah City following a first loss in 16 games last weekend, with the Dolphins claiming a 3-2 win over their Night Series final opponents Fremantle City at Peelwood Reserve last Thursday night.

