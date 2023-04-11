City back on winners list after late scare

There was no hangover for Mandurah City following a first loss in 16 games last weekend, with the Dolphins claiming a 3-2 win over their Night Series final opponents Fremantle City at Peelwood Reserve last Thursday night.
Two goals to marquee signing Leigh Griffiths and another from the in-form Joe O'Brien were enough to see off a dangerous Fremantle City, who put a scare through their hosts with a late strike to give them hope of pinching an unlikely result.
City opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Murray Mackintosh won the ball in midfield and took a few touches before playing a smart ball to O'Brien in the box, whose left-footed cross was nearly turned into his own net by Fremantle's Anthony Topini.
Freo keeper Jordan Barbas did well to save sharply with his legs, but the ball fell fortuitously to an unmarked Griffiths who volleyed with his left foot into an empty net to give City an early lead, much to the delight of his teammates and the raucous home crowd.
City doubled their lead in the 59th minute after Fremantle's Brian Patterson clumsily cut down O'Brien in the box, with the referee immediately pointing to the spot.
Griffiths coolly rolled the penalty into the left corner after Barbas dived helplessly in the opposite direction.
But as happened to them against the same opponents in the Night Series final, City gave their opponents a sniff while sitting on a 2-0 lead - immediately after the goal, Fremantle went on an attack down the left but John Baird failed to gather possession on the edge of the area following Mackintosh's clearance.
Fremantle right back Josh Macri won the ball, leaving Baird with his hands on his head, and slid a ball through to Hamza Hina.
City's appeals for offside were ignored as the forward controlled the ball with a good first touch and sent a left-footed finish past Alfie Brincat in the City goal to make it 2-1 with 30 minutes remaining.
With just five minutes to go, and Fremantle on the attack, City thought they'd put the result beyond doubt when a long defensive clearance by Jordan Rhodes found O'Brien on the halfway line; O'Brien headed the ball away from an opponent and to the feet of Shaun Mukwehvo.
Mukwehvo in turn passed back to O'Brien, whose clever first touch allowed him to round Fremantle's last defender, Giovanni De Freitas Soares, and calmly shoot low around Barbas from just outside the 18-yard line to restore City's two-goal lead.
But City weren't home yet and they had to endure a nervous finish when Hina scored his second in the final minute of regulation time, shooting on his left foot past Brincat from a tight angle.
City takes on UWA Nedlands on Saturday.
