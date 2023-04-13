Mandurah Mail
New Pride in Peel team launches season of events to celebrate IDAHOBIT

Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 13 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
Pride in Peel has organised a lineup of events for the local community to commemorate IDAHOBIT. Picture from Facebook.
With a new president and a number of new committee members, Pride in Peel has been working hard to prepare another year of events, information sessions, hang-outs and market days in the region.

