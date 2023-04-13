New Pride in Peel team launches season of events to celebrate IDAHOBIT

With a new president and a number of new committee members, Pride in Peel has been working hard to prepare another year of events, information sessions, hang-outs and market days in the region.
With the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) approaching in May, president Rudson Al Barcoma said the Pride in Peel team was launching a series of events to celebrate.
IDAHOBIT, which takes place on May 17, marks the day when homosexuality was eliminated from the World Health Organisation's Classication of Diseases and Related Health Problems.
Rudson said the event lineup was a way to both commemorate and raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done.
"These activities aid in educating the public and increasing awareness of the ongoing efforts required to eradicate discrimination to the LGBTQIA+ community - especially in the Peel region," he said.
Friday, May 12
Organised and supported by Bar Therapy Mandurah, the Op-Shop ball encourages attendees to visit their local charity shop and dress to the nines.
There will be a DJ, music, prizes and raffles in addition to a best and worst dressed contest. Tickets to the event are $5 and can be purchased via EventBrite.
Saturday, May 13
The fair will be held at Greenfields Family and Community Centre and will showcase organisations, businesses and services that cater to and support the LGBTQIA+ members of the community.
It will be a family-fun-day for allies and LGBTQIA+ people alike with face painting, bouncy castles, a sausage sizzle and a drag story time.
Wednesday, May 17
In coordination with Mandurah Cruises, the Rainbow Cruise will take passengers along Mandurah waters from 6-8pm with music, nibbles and drag performances. Tickets can be purchased via EventBrite.
Sunday, May 21
Supported by the Boardwalk at DQ, attendees will be treated to drag performances while they enjoy a meal. With a rainbow theme and the picturesque background of Dolphin Quay, Rudson said it would "surely be a fabulous Sunday afternoon for everyone". Tickets can be purchased via EventBrite.
Rudson said Pride in Peel hoped to "continue bringing the Pride vibe in the Peel region".
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
