Mandurah has once again been nominated for Top Tourism Town in 7NEWS' Top Tourism Town Awards.
Visit Mandurah's general manager Anita Kane said she was "delighted" the team's submission had been shortlisted again and called for the community to vote to help the City take out the top honour for a second year running.
"With magnificent beaches, spectacular waterways, great foodie scene and year-round events calendar, Mandurah is the perfect holiday destination," Ms Kane said.
"We want to see this recognised and would be absolutely delighted to see Mandurah again crowned Top Tourism Town."
While Mandurah's relaxed coastal lifestyle continues to be a major drawcard, Mandurah's tourism offerings have also had a major overhaul in recent years.
Large scale projects such as the waterfront redevelopment, new estuary pool and western foreshore recreation precinct alongside significant events such as the Giants of Mandurah by world renowned artist Thomas Dambo, are attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.
"We want to extend Mandurah's reputation as a much-loved holiday destination," Ms Kane said.
To vote, visit tourismcouncilwa.com.au/wa-tourism-awards. Voting closes April 26.
