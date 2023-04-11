Mandurah Mail
Mandurah nominated for Top Tourism Town, 2023

Updated April 11 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 3:21pm
The City of Mandurah took out the Top Tourism Town award in 2022. Picture supplied.
Mandurah has once again been nominated for Top Tourism Town in 7NEWS' Top Tourism Town Awards.

