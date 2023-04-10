Mandurah detectives charge two men in relation to North Dandalup burglary

A 40-year-old man from Coodanup was charged with one count of Aggravated Home Burglary and Commit, one count of Stealing, one count of Possession of a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell or Supply (Methylamphetamine), one count of Possession of Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property, one count of Steal Motor Vehicle, three counts of No Authority to Drive - Suspended and one count of Driver of a Vehicle Failed to Comply with a Direction to Stop.