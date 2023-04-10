Mandurah detectives charge two men in relation to North Dandalup burglary

Police have charged two Mandurah men in relation to a home burglary in North Dandalup which occurred in early April.
About 12.35pm on April 3, it is alleged the men attended a home on Hamelin Road where they stole more than $10,000 worth of items.
It is further alleged the two men were tracked to a home on Reynolds Avenue in Greenfields where the stolen items were located and they were taken into custody.
Police allege they also found approximately 300g of methylamphetamine and $10,000 cash.
A 40-year-old man from Coodanup was charged with one count of Aggravated Home Burglary and Commit, one count of Stealing, one count of Possession of a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell or Supply (Methylamphetamine), one count of Possession of Stolen or Unlawfully Obtained Property, one count of Steal Motor Vehicle, three counts of No Authority to Drive - Suspended and one count of Driver of a Vehicle Failed to Comply with a Direction to Stop.
He is expected to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on April 18.
A 35-year-old man from Greenfields has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Home Burglary and Commit and two counts of Stealing.
He is due to appear before Perth Magistrates Court on May 2.
