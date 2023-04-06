New 'beautiful and iconic' Thomas Dambo giant to be built in the place of beloved Vivi Cirkelstone

A new magical giant by Thomas Dambo is in the works for Mandurah and will be built in the place of Vivi Cirkelstone, which was tragically burnt down in December of last year.
The team will be looking for volunteers to assist with rebuilding, with the reconstruction set to take place from May 8-15.
As far as what the new giant will look like, it will remain a mystery... for now.
Mayor Rhys Williams, MP David Templeman and FORM Building a State of Creativity CEO Tabitha McMullan stood before the empty space along Coodanup Foreshore to announce the news.
Mayor Williams said the giants had become a "beautiful and iconic" part of Mandurah, and that locals and visitors alike had fallen in love with them.
"There have been 86,000 people come through Mandurah Visitors Centre since the launch which is a 400 per cent increase," he said.
With 55,000 visitors marking a "good year" at the centre, Mayor Williams said the past four mounts had been a "real indication of how this project had captured hearts and minds".
I think what we saw in the incident that was here with Vivi the giant was a community that absolutely said 'this is not good enough', and a community that really surrounded the people who were affected by it.- Mayor Rhys Williams
Mandurah MP David Templeman said the giants had highlighted how art could "create a wonderful experience for people of all ages and create economic return".
FORM produced Thomas Dambo's giants project in the Peel and delivered the exhibition in collaboration with City of Mandurah.
CEO Tabitha McMullan said it had been a "privilege and a pleasure" to work on the project and with the traditional landowners to create a collaborative piece of art, including Winjan Aboriginal Corporation.
"We're excited there's going to be a new giant coming to join the trail and his or her friends here in Mandurah, on the amazing and spectacular experience tens of thousands of people have already experienced," she said.
Mayor Williams said the incident which led to Vivi Cirkelstone being burnt down had heavily impacted the community, but that "you should never judge a community entirely by the action of one person".
"I think what we saw in the incident that was here with Vivi the giant was a community that absolutely said 'this is not good enough', and a community that really surrounded the people who were affected by it," he said.
He added that the supportive community was a reason why FORM and other partners had committed to rebuilding this giant and why Thomas Dambo had committed his time among a busy schedule to return to the Peel region.
"I'm sure there will be a part of Vivi in this story somewhere and we'll be waiting to find out as Thomas' creative genius comes together on the project."
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Peel Volunteer Resource Centre or FORM to express their interest.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.