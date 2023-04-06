Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

New 'beautiful and iconic' Thomas Dambo giant to be built in the place of beloved Vivi Cirkelstone

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 6 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new Thomas Dambo giant will grace the Coodanup Foreshore in May. Pictures by Samantha Ferguson.
A new Thomas Dambo giant will grace the Coodanup Foreshore in May. Pictures by Samantha Ferguson.

A new magical giant by Thomas Dambo is in the works for Mandurah and will be built in the place of Vivi Cirkelstone, which was tragically burnt down in December of last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.