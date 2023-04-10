Peel audiologist urges locals not to forgo health appointments with rising cost of living

A Mandurah audiologist has urged locals not to forgo medical appointments despite the rising cost of living wreaking havoc on finances.
Ji Eun Park, who works out of Specsavers Mandurah, said finance concerns had been causing people to put off healthcare such as eye tests and hearing appointments.
Research conducted by Specsavers suggested 46 per cent of already vulnerable Australians aged 65 and above were forgoing health appointments.
Ms Park said not only were hearing and eye tests paramount to the health of those functions, but that they helped to detect a range of other potential health issues.
"By coming in to get your eyes and hearing checked we can pick up other things that might be related to your health," she said.
We understand that Mandurah locals have shifted their priorities to combat the cost of living - but your health is something that you can't put a price on.- Ji Eun Park
"We can look into tinnitus, which is ringing and sounds in your ears - vertigo, which is a dizziness sensation and also treat them and do rehabilitation."
Ms Park said eye tests could pick up anything related to the retina, glaucoma, eye pressure and changes in eye health.
With hearing tests, Ms Park said audiologists were checking for anything asymmetrical with tests picking up whether anything is impacting the health of the acoustic nerve.
"Early intervention is always great for hearing - the quicker you do have hearing aids or wear hearing devices - it gives you back some of the sounds you haven't been hearing for a long time."
Ms Park said amplifying hearing that has been lost by wearing hearing aids was also related to minimising the risk of dementia.
As far as cost of living was concerned, Ms Park said she understood finances were source of anxiety for a number of people, but there were some concessions in place.
"If you have a pension card or you are a concession card holder we have bulk-billed hearing assessments, and we also subsidise through the government a standard pair of hearing devices," she said.
"We bulk-bill eye checks through the Medicare system so anyone noticing any chances to their eyesight or hearing - it's always good to come in and chat with us."
Ms Park said the clinic also offered payment plans to help ease the stress of costs.
Free 15 minute consultations with an audiologist are also available for anyone wishing to discuss hearing concerns.
"We can't stress enough how important it is to look after both your hearing and your eye health. We understand that Mandurah locals have shifted their priorities to combat the cost of living - but your health is something that you can't put a price on," Ms Park said.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
