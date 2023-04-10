Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Peel audiologist urges locals not to forgo health appointments with rising cost of living

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 10 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left) Mandurah audiologist Ji Eun Park. Picture from Specsavers website. (Right) picture by Mark Paton via Unsplash.
(Left) Mandurah audiologist Ji Eun Park. Picture from Specsavers website. (Right) picture by Mark Paton via Unsplash.

A Mandurah audiologist has urged locals not to forgo medical appointments despite the rising cost of living wreaking havoc on finances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.