Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cleo Smith rescue 'greatest story in WA police history'

Updated April 6 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the rescue of Cleo Smith was the greatest story of the WA force. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Police Commissioner Col Blanch said the rescue of Cleo Smith was the greatest story of the WA force. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)

The rescue of Cleo Smith and hunting down of her abductor is "the greatest story in Western Australian policing history", the state's top cop says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.