Harry Slabbers was at work on what felt like a regular, run-of-the-mill day when he felt a pain in his stomach.
He sat down while he waited for it to pass - but when it didn't, he found himself in the emergency room.
It was there when he first heard the doctor say three words he never imagined he would hear - "you've got cancer".
After taking a second to process the news, Harry called his partner, Amiee, and then his brother.
"There's all this stuff running through your head," Harry told the Mail.
"Are the kids going to be alright? Is Amiee going to be alright? What have I got to sell?"
Harry first got the news in December 2021, and now, the father of two is not only battling stage four bowel and liver cancer, but he and his partner have been told they have to leave their Meadow Springs rental property in three weeks.
With the owner of the rental wanting to sell the property, Harry and his family started to look for other rentals - with a business, savings, and a solid rental history, they thought they would be ideal candidates.
However, Harry said he noticed when he would attend viewings, people would treat him like he could "be a risk".
"The second we walk in and they see my ostomy bag hanging out - you get that vibe right away.
"I feel sort of put into a criteria, I suppose - as a risk. I've never been a risk, I've always done everything the right way."
Harry said Amiee had been doing her best to support him and keep his spirits high as they experienced rejection after rejection in the rental market.
Their children - Raiden, 9, and Sophia, 6, were also their dad's biggest supporters, although Harry said it had been "hard for them to accept some things" about his illness.
"Amiee supports the sh*t out of me," he said, laughing.
"Which is also good for the kids. Amiee drives me to all of my chemo appointments and radiation - any other medical appointment. A lot of them I have to be sedated and can't drive afterwards."
Adding to the stress of having three weeks left in their rental, Harry has a full bowel reduction scheduled in two weeks' time.
"I will be in hospital for a week, which takes me up to the date we have to be out. Five weeks after that I will be pretty much bedridden."
Harry said he wanted people to be slower to judge others, particularly when going through a tough time.
"Everyone I know that has cancer who I've met along my journey - everyone's got a job or runs a business. Just don't criticise people," he said.
He said he would return to his pilot escort vehicle business as soon as he was cleared to work, and that he hoped his family could find a rental in time to alleviate some of the stress as he headed into his next phase of treatment.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.