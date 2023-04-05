Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Peel father Harry Slabbers struggles to find rental while battling stage four cancer

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 5 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father of two Harry Slabbers is battling stage four cancer and struggling to find a rental property for himself and his family. Picture supplied.
Father of two Harry Slabbers is battling stage four cancer and struggling to find a rental property for himself and his family. Picture supplied.

Harry Slabbers was at work on what felt like a regular, run-of-the-mill day when he felt a pain in his stomach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.