Thunder tackles Sharks in round

Updated April 5 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:23pm
Peel Thunder begins life under the stewardship of new coach Geoff Valentine this Friday when it opens its 2023 WAFL campaign at home against East Fremantle.

