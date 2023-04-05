Thunder tackles Sharks in round

Peel Thunder begins life under the stewardship of new coach Geoff Valentine this Friday when it opens its 2023 WAFL campaign at home against East Fremantle.
The Thunder will hope to go a step further this season after making the semi-finals in 2022, where they lost to Claremont.
However, Peel has bolstered its playing stocks, bringing in young Victorian pair Matt Payne and Aidan Hare, welcoming back Brady Grey and adding Jacob Blight from Claremont.
The club can also call on talented youngsters from its premiership-winning colts side.
Valentine said he was delighted with how the off-season has gone for the Thunder and was optimistic of a successful season.
"We've had a big turnover but we think we've got the list that certainly is what I feel is a better one than what we had last year," Valentine told SEN WA.
Thunder play East Fremantle at Rushton Park at 4.10pm, reserves at 1.40pm and colts at 11.10am.
