What's on in Mandurah: Whips, handcuffs and dark sunglasses

Razor's Edge AC/DC Tribute Band
April 6
This show is coming to Brighton Mandurah. Tickets only $15 per person. Follow the link from the Brighton Mandurah facebook page.
PEEL OPEN STUDIOS
April 15 - 23
More than 75 visual artists across Mandurah, Pinjarra, Dwellingup and Waroona will open the doors to their art studios to welcome thousands of visitors from across WA. This is a rare opportunity to explore the joys and wonders of the creative process, see works of art in progress across a wide range of mediums, and meet talented local visual artists. The Peel Open Studios is a free event. Hop online for the electronic event guide.
Blues Brothers World Record Attempt
April 29
The Australian Blues Brothers are attempting to set a world record to have the most people dressed as a Blues Brother in a single room. The room being the Boardwalk Theatre at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. You'll certainly be 'Shaking your Tail-Feather' when Jake & Ellwood Blues hit the stage backed by the superb Soul Sisters and featuring a full live band with an amazing brass section. This is an all singing, all dancing tribute to The Blues Brothers. The show includes all the classic hit songs from the Blues Brothers movie as well as whips, handcuffs, and of course, plenty of dark sunglasses. The Soul Sisters add some soulful glamour to the show. Tickets are available from Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.
Moscow Circus
April 6-23
This season the Great Moscow Circus comprises of superstar international acts from Armenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Columbia, Greece, New Zealand and Australia. The new 'Extreme' show features daredevil BMX and Pro Scooter Riders. The Armenian clown has been revered as "the funniest in the world" leaving audiences roaring in laughter. The Wheel of Death and electrifying high tricks on the trampoline heighten the extreme theme, leaving audiences gasping in shock. Location is Hall Park on the western foreshore in Mandurah.
Mandurah Ukulele Festival
April 8
The Mandurah Ukulele Festival is a fundraising event for WA Mum's Cottage. A number of ukulele groups gather together to perform in different locations along the Eastern Foreshore between 10 am and 4 pm.This is a free event. Sit back, relax, enjoy the music and support a great cause.
Share your event
We'd love to hear from you.
Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au to be included in our What's On section.
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
