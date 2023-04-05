What's on in Mandurah: Whips, handcuffs and dark sunglasses

The Australian Blues Brothers are attempting to set a world record to have the most people dressed as a Blues Brother in a single room. The room being the Boardwalk Theatre at Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. You'll certainly be 'Shaking your Tail-Feather' when Jake & Ellwood Blues hit the stage backed by the superb Soul Sisters and featuring a full live band with an amazing brass section. This is an all singing, all dancing tribute to The Blues Brothers. The show includes all the classic hit songs from the Blues Brothers movie as well as whips, handcuffs, and of course, plenty of dark sunglasses. The Soul Sisters add some soulful glamour to the show. Tickets are available from Mandurah Performing Arts Centre.