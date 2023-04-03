Mandurah Mail
Home/Comment

COMMENT: Domestic Violence attitude change starts with our youth

Daniela Cooper
By Daniela Cooper
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Around four in 10 Australians wrongly believed men and women were equally likely to commit domestic violence. Picture by Shutterstock
Around four in 10 Australians wrongly believed men and women were equally likely to commit domestic violence. Picture by Shutterstock

In tens of thousands of households around Australia, fear remains ever-present.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniela Cooper

Daniela Cooper

Editor

Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.