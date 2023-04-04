Mandurah Mail
WA Mum's Cottage calls for donations as the organisation faces a rental increase

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:00pm
WA Mum's Cottage is calling for support after the organisation was hit with a rental increase which could force it to close. Pictures from WA Mum's Cottage Facebook.
A Mandurah organisation helping to keep vulnerable women and children from homelessness has been thrust into a housing crisis of its own after being hit with a $110 per week rent increase.

Local News

