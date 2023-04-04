A Mandurah organisation helping to keep vulnerable women and children from homelessness has been thrust into a housing crisis of its own after being hit with a $110 per week rent increase.
For the past six years, WA Mum's Cottage has been providing services to help Peel women and children in crisis who are experiencing distress or family violence, but chair Kaye Seeber said the rental increase could sink the organisation.
With the Cottage's landlord being forced to increase the rent due to their own situation, Ms Seeber said the news was "distressing".
"This is way beyond our budget," Ms Seeber told the Mail.
"We knew this was not something we could contemplate, we would have a negative bottom line."
Ms Seeber said the landlord had been "very generous" over the past few years, allowing them to carry on their philanthropic work at subsidised prices, but the rental market pressures had a ripple effect.
This was something Ms Seeber said she saw regularly with the families the organisation was designed to help.
She said she had seen a lot of "mostly single women in this situation with nowhere else to go", and that the Cottage provided some reprieve and assistance to those struggling.
"People who come to us come to us in distress. It might be a financial, emotional, mental health or relationship issue.
"These people are most in need and don't have anywhere to go - other agencies have waitings lists, some agencies who do what we call 'emergency relief' have run out of funds... it's tight out there."
The day drop-in centre opens from 9.30-2.30 Monday to Friday, and provides a much-needed safe space with resources to help women and children through grief, seperations, loneliness and other adversities they may be experiencing in their lives.
Ms Seeber said the organisation was now calling on the community to help them to sign the lease for another 12 months to continue their work.
"We have our cafe and op-shop which can be donated to. Donations sold support the cottage," she said.
"A friend of mine said 'it's $110 a week - you need 11 people to give $10 a week. And I thought, that is achieveable."
She said the price of "two coffees or a bottle of wine" could help WA Mum's Cottage sign the lease and make plans for a more sustainable future.
"When parents suffer, children suffer - that's what gives me the passion," Ms Seeber said.
"We see children in schools not clothed, not fed, living in cars or on a couch somewhere. If we give mums relief then those children get relief."
To donate to WA Mum's Cottage, visit wamumscottage.org.au.
WA Mum's Cottage's cafe and op-shop is located at 25 Davey St, Mandurah.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
