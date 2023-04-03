Wattleup crash kills 16-year-old moped rider

Police are investigating a Wattleup crash which killed a 16-year-old boy on Friday, March 31.
Around 3.55pm, a white Toyota Hilux travelling north on Rockingham Road and a Blue Longjia moped travelling south were involved in a collision.
The teen rider of the moped was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital critically injured, but later died from his injuries.
Police conducted an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link.
