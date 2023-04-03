Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wattleup crash kills 16-year-old moped rider

Updated April 3 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teen moped rider has been killed in a collision in Wattleup. Picture from files.
A teen moped rider has been killed in a collision in Wattleup. Picture from files.

Police are investigating a Wattleup crash which killed a 16-year-old boy on Friday, March 31.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.