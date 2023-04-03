Mandurah Mail
Mandurah City 1 (O'Brien 12') defeated by Murdoch University Melville 3 (Asimwe 29', Zaw 45', 60')

By Stuart Horton
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 10:30am
Mandurah City's Joe O'Brien scored his fifth goal of the 2023 Football West State League season in the Dolphins' 3-1 loss to Murdoch University Melville. Picture Football West
Joe O'Brien may have continued his brilliant scoring run but Mandurah City's 16-game unbeaten run has been ended by the last team to beat them before going on that run, going down 3-1 to Murdoch University Melville on Saturday.

Journalist - Mandurah Mail and Australian Community Media.

