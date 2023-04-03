Joe O'Brien may have continued his brilliant scoring run but Mandurah City's 16-game unbeaten run has been ended by the last team to beat them before going on that run, going down 3-1 to Murdoch University Melville on Saturday.
City handed a first start to marquee man Leigh Griffiths, who started in place of Lydon Hodgkiss as the Dolphins reverting to a back three following last weekend's season-opening 8-0 win over Gosnells City, with Hamish Van Dieken dropping into midfield.
The visitors started the brighter of the two sides and took the lead after just 12 minutes with O'Brien netting for the fifth time in just the second game of the season, adding to the five goals he scored in the State League Night Series.
City's lead was to last just 17 minutes as the home side took control of the contest; first Godfrey Asimwe leveled after 29 minutes and Feisal Zaw put Murdoch University Melville ahead on the stroke of half time before adding a second on the hour mark to make it 3-1.
Up next for City is a rematch of the Night Series final against Fremantle City, who sits atop the State League ladder following the first two games thanks to a 4-0 win over Nedlands and 4-3 victory over Subiaco.
The sides clash at Peelwood Reserve on Thursday, April 6 with kick-off at 7.30pm.
The club will be buoyed by the return of defensive titan James Paylor, who has re-signed with the club following a move back home from the UK.
Paylor was a key member of City's 2022 campaign, scoring three goals and contributing 14 assists from the backline, before joining Redcar Athletic in the Northern League Division 1, the ninth tier of English football.
Coach John Baird welcomed Paylor's return as a "great addition" to the squad and expects him to continue to the club's quest for promotion and further cup success this season.
He will available for selection ahead of Thursday's game.
