The Peel Lightning have slumped to their fourth successive defeat of the West Australian Netball season, going down 58-41 to the Sharks at Gold Netball Centre last Friday.
The good news for the Lightning is they can immediately put that result behind them, with a fast turnaround to their next fixture against the also winless Warriors at Gold Netball Centre on Tuesday night.
On Friday, the Lightning kept pace with their opponents before a third quarter fadeout saw the Sharks shoot away to a 13-point lead from which the Lightning couldn't recover.
A close opening term saw the Sharks lead at the first buzzer 12-9, and they increased that margin slightly to lead 28-21 at the main break.
It was after half time that the Sharks really sunk their teeth into the Lightning, outgunning them 17-11 to swim out to a 45-32 lead.
The final stanza was closer, albeit the Sharks winning the final 15-minute period 13-9, allowing them to open up a 17-point final margin in a 58-41 win.
Cherie Miller and Tamaii Zimmerman accounted for the bulk of the Lightning's score, netting 17 and 16 goals respectively, while Kasey Ridout scored 8.
The Lightning now back up to face the Warriors on Tuesday night, with one of the pair set to register their first win of 2023.
The Warriors have also suffered losses to three of the Lightning's conquerors this season - Western Roar, Comets and the Sharks - as well as losing to the Demons.
The game is at Gold Netball Centre from 6.30pm on Tuesday, April 4.
