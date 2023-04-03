The opening round of the 2023 NBL1 West season was one of contrasting fortunes for the Mandurah Magic, with the women's team returning from the eight-hour trip to Kalgoorlie with a win but the men suffering a blowout loss.
The Magic women trailed at the first break but then outscored the Giants 48-26 in the second and third quarters to set up their 21-point win, with Carly Boag and Sarah Toeaina each grabbing a double-double; Boag finished with a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds while Toeaina had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Veteran pair Rachel Halleen and Casey Mihovilovich sent an early-season reminder of their abilities, with Mihovilovich dishing out 10 assists and Halleen proving deadly from range, sinking five of nine from beyond the three-point line in her 17 point effort.
The Magic won on just about every front, with their bench outscoring the Giants 17-16 and proving more dominant in the paint outscoring the Giants there 32-26; most importantly, the Giants were unable to score off any of the Magic's 16 turnovers, while the Magic added nine points from the Giants' mistakes.
The Magic held the lead for all bar three-and-a-half minutes and when Toeaina hit a free-throw halfway through the second term they were never headed again as they ran out 78-57 winners.
The men had a more forlorn return trip to Mandurah after suffering a 112-67 blowout loss, which the Giants set up with a 29-13 first quarter and lockdown performance on defence in the fourth where they restricted the Magic to just nine points.
Kai Daniels hit the game's first shot but that was as good as it got for the Magic, as the Giants wrested control early on and never ceded the lead thereafter.
Seven Goldfields players hit double figures in scoring, while only Daniels (14 points), Ray Turner (12 points) and Byron Pearson (11 points) did the same for the Magic.
The Magic were outgunned in every facet, losing the rebound count 53-35, although Turner pulled down a game-high 11 boards.
Next for the Magic is South West Slammers at Eaton Recreation Centre on Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.