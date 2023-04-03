Mandurah Mail
Mandurah Magic women 78 defeated Goldfields Giants women 57, Mandurah Magic men 67 defeated by Goldfields Giants men 112

By Stuart Horton
Updated April 11 2023 - 5:38pm, first published April 3 2023 - 10:00am
Carly Boag was the Magic's top performer with 18 points and 15 rebounds, both game highs, in the women's win over Goldfields Giants. Picture by Travis Anderson/NBL1
The opening round of the 2023 NBL1 West season was one of contrasting fortunes for the Mandurah Magic, with the women's team returning from the eight-hour trip to Kalgoorlie with a win but the men suffering a blowout loss.

