Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bail for man who allegedly threatened to kill partner

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been granted bail as he awaits trial for assault and property damage charges. Picture from files.
A man has been granted bail as he awaits trial for assault and property damage charges. Picture from files.

A man who allegedly threatened to kill his partner and choked her following a violent argument has been granted bail as he awaits trial on May 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.