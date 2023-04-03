Bail for man who allegedly threatened to kill partner

A man who allegedly threatened to kill his partner and choked her following a violent argument has been granted bail as he awaits trial on May 29.
The 42-year-old appeared before Mandurah Magistrates Court on March 31 via video link from Hakea Prison, facing three charges relating to alleged assaults against the same victim and one relating to damage of property.
Magistrate Leanne Atkins noted the man had been in custody since December 30 of last year, and the prosecution told the court they would be opposing bail.
The court heard that on November 15, the accused allegedly got into an argument with the victim while driving, and she dropped him off at a service station in Golden Bay.
The accused then allegedly texted her, "do not come home c*nt or I'll kill you".
Upon returning home, the man allegedly woke the victim up and asked her to drive him to Perth. Continuing to argue, the accused followed the victim to another room and struck her twice to the head.
He then told the victim he "would kill" her before throwing her to the ground and squeezing her throat, the court heart.
The man then allegedly tried to find the victim's phone, and when he couldn't he continued to choke her. The victim then bit the man's arm before he allegedly struck her in the head with a vacuum.
On December 29, around 12pm in Golden Bay, the victim was getting ready for work when she and the man began arguing.
It is alleged the accused punched her in the face and said "I'll kill you, c*nt".
The man's lawyer Agnieszka Rados told the court her client had "no similar offences", only drug possession and driving convictions and that the victim had allegedly been keeping in touch with him while he was in prison.
She said her client had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, but had other than that been doing "quite well" and he intended to move further away upon release and find work.
Ms Rados also alleged the man's victim had been contacting her asking when the matter would be listed for trial, so much so she had to tell the victim to "stop contacting" her due to it being a conflict.
The court heard that the accused pleaded not guilty to one count of Assault in Circumstances of Aggravation or Racial Aggravation, one count of Impeded Another Person's Normal Breathing or Blood Circulation by Applying Pressure to Neck and one count of Unlawfully Assault and Thereby did Bodily Harm with Circumstances of Aggravation.
He entered an indicated guilty plea for one count of Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property.
Magistrate Atkins said the accused "was not a schedule two offender", and she was satisfied there were conditions she could put upon him which would protect the victim in these matters.
Bail was granted with a $2000 personal undertaking for the accused and protective conditions will prohibit him from attempting to contact the victim or being within the same vicinity as her.
Magistrate Atkins warned the accused that if he and the victim were to get into contact that he would be the one in breach and he would go "straight back to prison".
