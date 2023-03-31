Mandurah Mail
Doors open to the public for a unique look into artists' working life as part of Peel Open Studios

Updated March 31 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Artist Lisa Payton. Picture supplied
Artist Lisa Payton. Picture supplied

More than 75 artists from across the region will open their doors to the public for a unique look into their working life as part of Peel Open Studios 2023.

