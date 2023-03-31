More than 75 artists from across the region will open their doors to the public for a unique look into their working life as part of Peel Open Studios 2023.
From April 15 - 23, the artists will welcome visitors into their creative spaces to witness works of art in progress across different mediums including painting, ceramics, video/photography, textiles, sculpture and much more.
Now in its fourth year, the Peel Open Studios program provides an opportunity to highlight local talents and support and celebrate artists in the community.
"Peel Open Studios provides the perfect chance to have insight into Mandurah's incredible and abundant creative community," Mayor Rhys Williams said.
"This free, family friendly event continues to inspire and connect our local creatives and community, so I encourage everyone to get curious and get involved."
As well as individual artists, a number of art collectives and galleries are also opening their doors as part of Peel Open Studios including Arts Culture Peel, Mandurah Plein Air Artists, Two Muddy Men, Bouvard Art Collective, plus more.
The Alcoa Mandurah Art Gallery at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre will host the Peel Open Studios: Origins '23 Exhibition from March 31 to April 28. Featuring an eclectic collection of artworks, Origins '23 provides a small taste of the diverse mediums and creative talent of artists participating in the Peel Open Studios 2023 event.
For more information about the Peel Open Studios program and the full event guide go to www.peelopenstudios.com.
