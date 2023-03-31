The important women of one of Mandurah's founding families have been celebrated in a special exhibition that is now on at the Mandurah Museum until April 30.
Out of the Shadows explores the achievements and stories behind generations of Tuckey matriarchs, and their connections to local early settlement history.
Fittingly, the exhibition was launched on International Women's Day (March 8) and coincides with Women's History Month.
The exhibition includes photographs, documents, clothing and items that tell stories of the contributions the Tuckey women made to the township of Mandurah.
Sandra Tuckey, eldest daughter of Nesta and Dudley Tuckey, said the display celebrated the family's love for Mandurah.
Sandra was joined by her sisters Jan Tuckey and Gaena George, plus many family and friends, for the exhibition launch.
"Looking back to the first Tuckey woman who came to Mandurah, Charlotte Tuckey, it's fortunate that the women of the Tuckey family have been able to contribute to growth of Mandurah, and are still doing it.
"It couldn't be more perfect on International Women's Day, and we're very fortunate that three sisters are still here to promote our love for the place and what Mandurah means to us," she said.
At the launch, Sandra spoke about her 'Nan' Mavis Tuckey, describing her as a "fearless and determined woman" who worked alongside her husband Roy in Mandurah's early years.
Jan spoke about their mother Nesta, who was married to Dudley Tuckey and had four children.
Nesta was described as "a woman with strength, zeal and compassion".
Her many accomplishments included joining the airforce, driving the local school bus and Mandurah taxis, managing the Sontoy Ballrooms and starting the Mandurah Croquet Club.
"She made us who we are today, and was so influential in our lives," Jan said.
Visitors are invited to discover the stories of the Tuckey women, including Mary-Ann Tuckey who worked as a post-mistress, Eliza Tuckey who ran the local school, Sarah Tuckey who raised a family on her own and Edith Tuckey, who managed the Peninsula Hotel and other family businesses.
The Mandurah Museum is located at 3 Pinjarra Road and is Tuesday to Friday from 10am - 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am - 3pm.
