Special exhibition celebrating Tuckey family women at Mandurah Museum until April 30

Updated March 31 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:28pm
Sandra Tuckey, Jan Tuckey & Gaena George (Tuckey). Picture supplied
The important women of one of Mandurah's founding families have been celebrated in a special exhibition that is now on at the Mandurah Museum until April 30.

