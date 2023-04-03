Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

'They caught me in the act': Man pleads guilty to causing fire damage at smoke shop

Samantha Ferguson
By Samantha Ferguson
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has pleaded guilty to causing damage by fire in a smoke shop before Mandurah Magistrates Court. Picture from files.
A man has pleaded guilty to causing damage by fire in a smoke shop before Mandurah Magistrates Court. Picture from files.

A man has told Mandurah Magistrates Court that he had been "caught in the act" as he pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Damage by Fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Ferguson

Samantha Ferguson

Journalist

Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.