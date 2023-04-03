'They caught me in the act': Man pleads guilty to causing fire damage at smoke shop

A man has told Mandurah Magistrates Court that he had been "caught in the act" as he pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Damage by Fire.
Jonathan Thomas Henry appeared via video link from Hakea Prison represented by legal aid lawyer Claudia Smilovitis.
Ms Smilovitis told Magistrate Leanne Atkins she was requesting a pre-sentence report and psychological report prior to sentencing.
Magistrate Atkins read the charge that on March 4 Henry did damage by fire to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop.
When Magistrate Atkins asked for his plea, Henry said, "they caught me in the act... so, yeah... guilty".
The Magistrate recorded the plea but did not convict Henry, and ordered both a pre-sentence report and neuro-psychological report.
Magistrate Atkins extended the man's bail requiring $3000 personal undertaking and a $3000 surety which has not yet been taken.
"You will not be released until surety is taken," the Magistrate said.
Henry will next appear at Perth District Court on May 26 for a fast-tracked sentencing.
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She is an entertainment, sport, crime, community and education journalist with a special interest in investigative pieces and human interest stories.
