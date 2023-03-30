Consumer Protection is urging WA tenants and landlords to check for any unclaimed bond money they might be entitled to, with $4.15 million currently being held to give back going back more than 30 years.
The funds are being held by the Bond Administrator at Consumer Protection as well as the Department of Treasury.
A simple search via the Service WA app or the Treasury website will reveal who can claim the money.
The average amount per tenancy is $313 and the largest amount owing is $14,000.
The unclaimed bond money relates to tenancies that came to an end since 1990.
The bonds were not paid out for a variety of reasons, including: no forwarding contact or payment details being provided; no agreement being reached on how to release the bond; application requesting a release of the bond being incomplete; or the release of the bond not being requested at the end of the tenancy.
By law, WA organisations and government agencies holding funds on behalf of others must transfer them to Treasury if still unclaimed after six years.
Commissioner for Consumer Protection Trish Blake said the agency was keen for outstanding tenancy bonds to be given back to the rightful owners.
"Many tenants and landlords are doing it tough at the moment with rising rents and interest rates, so this money, once successfully claimed, could help ease some of their financial burden," Ms Blake said.
"This large amount of money needs to be returned to those who have a right to it as soon as possible. All it takes is a free, quick and simple search to find out if you are owed any of this money and you could be pleasantly surprised by the results.
"The claims process is equally as quick and easy, so don't hesitate to find out if you are owed some of this money."
How to search and claim
Search for your name either via the Service WA app (download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store) or the Treasury website: www.wa.gov.au/treasury/unclaimed-money.
If your name appears, there will be step-by-step instructions on how to claim the money depending on which Department is holding the funds, either Treasury or Consumer Protection (DMIRS). In most cases, once verified, the money will be paid directly into a nominated back account.
If you require assistance, please call Bonds Administration at Consumer Protection on 1300 853 829.
