Appeal to WA tenants and landlords to claim outstanding bond money with more than $4 million waiting to be returned to rightful owners

Updated March 30 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:18pm
Tenants and landlords in WA are being urged by Consumer Protection to check for unclaimed bond money which currently totals $4.15 million. File image
Consumer Protection is urging WA tenants and landlords to check for any unclaimed bond money they might be entitled to, with $4.15 million currently being held to give back going back more than 30 years.

