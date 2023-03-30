'Close to vomiting': Baldivis Lotto winner's reaction to $2.5 million win

A Baldivis couple say they experienced a bout of nausea after discovering their Saturday Lotto ticket matched the numbers to a $2.5 million prize.
The ticket, purchased online, was one of three tickets to claim a Division One prize in last Saturday's Superdraw.
"After I checked my ticket, I had to Google how Lotto works to be sure I had won," the winner said.
"When I showed my partner, she was so surprised that she came close to vomiting."
The couple, who had purchased their first home last year, said they plan to pay off their mortgage and enjoy an overseas holiday.
Meanwhile, the millionaires keep coming in WA, with a ticket in Wednesday night's Lotto draw turning into a Division One prize worth $1 million.
Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney said the winning Wednesday Lotto ticket was purchased from Jackpot Lottery Centre in Mirrabooka.
"Last night's win is WA's 25th Division One prize for 2023," he said.
The next chance for WA players to join Lotterywest's winner's list is Thursday's $8 million Powerball draw.
Tickets are available from Lotterywest in-store, online or via the app until 6pm draw day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.