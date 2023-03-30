Mandurah Mail
Home/News/Local News

Winning ticket for Saturday Lotto draw makes Baldivis pair multi-millionaires

Updated March 30 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Close to vomiting': Baldivis Lotto winner's reaction to $2.5 million win
'Close to vomiting': Baldivis Lotto winner's reaction to $2.5 million win

A Baldivis couple say they experienced a bout of nausea after discovering their Saturday Lotto ticket matched the numbers to a $2.5 million prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mandurah news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.