42-year-old Mark Mortimer known to frequent Mandurah and Armadale areas

Updated March 30 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:55pm
Mark Mortimer is known to frequent the Mandurah area. Picture supplied
Mark Mortimer is known to frequent the Mandurah area. Picture supplied

Detectives from Mandurah's Rapid High Harm Offender Response team are urgently seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man they believe can assist with an investigation.

