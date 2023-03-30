Detectives from Mandurah's Rapid High Harm Offender Response team are urgently seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of a 42-year-old man they believe can assist with an investigation.
Mark Mortimer is known to frequent the Mandurah and Armadale areas and is wanted for questioning by police.
Mortimer is described as being about 188cm tall, medium build, and with brown/greying hair, facial hair and eyebrows.
Police have advised the public not to approach if they see Mortimer, but to call 131 444 if he is sighted.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
